Leaders warned against demanding bribes for BVR proof of residence

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Correspondent

ZANU-PF Midlands provincial chairman Engineer Daniel McKenzie Ncube has warned traditional leaders against demanding bribes from people and frustrating villagers seeking proof of residence for the ongoing Biometric Voter Registration exercise.

Addressing communal farmers and traditional leaders at Dhendera Shopping Centre in Zhombe at the launch of the Presidential Input Support Scheme on Friday, Eng Ncube said traditional leaders particularly village heads should not take advantage of the situation to demand bribes from people seeking proof of residence to enable them to get national identity particulars and to register to vote. Eng Ncube said people should report anyone who demand or solicit for a bribe from them.

“We know that there are some village heads who take advantage of this situation to get back at those with whom they have personal vendettas. Some will also take advantage of this BVR exercise to demand bribes from people so that they can write them letters that serve as proof of residence. This is illegal and you should write these letters for free because traditional leaders work in harmony with Government,” he said.

Eng Ncube reiterated that national identity cards were being issued for free during the BVR exercise. He said there were reports from some parts of the province that people were paying $5 for an ordinary ID and $10 for a lost ID.

The then Minister of Home Affairs Dr Ignatius Chombo had announced that the Registrar General’s office should issue the IDs for free. Eng Ncube, also warned the traditional leaders, politicians and other Government officials against abusing the Presidential Input Support Scheme.

He said they should desist from nepotism and segregation in the distribution of the inputs and should ensure that all people across the political divide receive the inputs.

“Let me hasten to say that the Presidential Input Support Scheme is not meant for people from the ruling party only. It is for everyone because our President loves everyone including those who did not vote for him. Everyone is entitled to the seed maize and fertiliser that we are giving people. MPs — these inputs are not yours they are coming from the President. We know some of you would go around saying we have brought you inputs. Please tell the people the truth of the source of these inputs and ensure that everyone benefits,” he said.

Government has set aside $154 million for the Presidential Input Support Scheme for the 2017/18 summer cropping season which is set to benefit 1,8 million households across the country. Each household gets 10kg of seed maize, 50kg of basal fertiliser (Compound D) and 50kg of top dressing (Ammonium Nitrate).