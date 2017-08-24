Source: Leadership | The Zimbabwean

I just wish at times we would all think of future generations and the need for us to at least begin to create a future much different and more prosperous for them than the what we have suffered.

In order for us to begin to create that future it maybe necessary in some instances to tolerate a dictatorship based on national interest.

This is simply because we are neither all at the same level of thinking nor do we measure the same in our audacity to imagine and act to create a new Zimbabwe.

Leadership at times requires that we carry followers screaming and kicking to a place much better and more beneficial for all.

