Source: Leave Moyo alone: Mphoko | Herald (Local news)

Pamela Shumba Bulawayo Bureau

VICE President Phelekezela Mphoko yesterday castigated the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for allegedly concentrating on Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo.

VP Mphoko, who described the commission as corrupt and useless, said in the eyes of the anti-graft body, only him and Prof Moyo are sinners. He said he was concerned that ZACC was ignoring several cases of corruption and focusing on Prof Moyo just to serve the interest of some individuals.

ZACC has accused Prof Moyo of corruption in relation to the use of ZIMDEF funds and the matter is before the courts.

“ZACC is being abused. Looking at the way its operating, it’s not going to give Government the best results but it’s simply serving the interest of a few individuals. ZACC has simply become an instrument that’s being used to target other people and this is unfortunate. I must express my concern about ZACC. I don’t think it’s capable of dealing with corruption in the country. As far as ZACC is concerned, the only sinner is Prof Moyo and myself because I ordered the release of Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (zinara) executives from police custody,” said VP Mphoko in an interview after a meeting with white business community in Bulawayo yesterday.

He said the reason why he ordered the release of zinara’s boss Moses Juma was because his arrest was unprocedural and some people wanted his post.

“We know very well that there are people who are stealing, smuggling gold into South Africa and other countries. There are people who are smuggling chrome out of this country. There are people who have fraudulently bought properties, including blocks of flats in South Africa when we’re suffering here. I’m asking myself who’s going to arrest these people if ZACC sees Prof Moyo as the only corrupt person in this country. Some people are actually being arrested for nothing and ZACC doesn’t care. All they want is to arrest Prof Moyo,” said VP Mphoko.

He said he was aware that some people in ZACC and other institutions were corruptly given jobs.

“It becomes difficult for us to believe these people who choose to chase one person in this whole country. We have illegal money changers crippling the economy. I’m told people bring new bond notes onto the streets to buy United States dollars. This is clear sabotage and these are the people that ZACC should look for not Jonathan or me. I’m strongly against the way ZACC operates because they have serious corrupt elements among themselves,” said VP Mphoko.

He said it was important for the commission to be re-organised, especially the management, if corruption is to be tackled in an effective manner.

Recently, First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe said fraud allegations raised by Anti-Corruption Commission against Prof Moyo were “lies”, adding that only President Mugabe has the prerogative of removing him from his post.