Source: Let's crush Mnangagwa: Grace | Daily News

HARARE – It never rains but pours for Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Hardly a day after President Robert Mugabe and his wife, Grace, blasted the 74-year-old politician for allegedly fomenting divisions in Zanu PF, the first lady fired another salvo yesterday.

In her address to thousands of apostolic church members in Harare, Grace took her tirade against the embattled vice president a step further, describing him as “a snake” whose head must be crushed.

Read full story in today’s paper.