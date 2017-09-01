Source: LIVE FROM MKOBA: Midlands Presidential Youth Interface rally – Gweru | Herald (Top Stories)

President Mugabe this afternoon addresses the seventh Youth Interface rally at Mkoba Teacher’s College Open grounds in Gweru where more than 120 000 people from all corners of the Midlands province are expected to converge. Zimpapers Online gives you live updates of this event. Stay logged in and join the discussion forum below to share your ideas on the issues being raised in the key address.

11:00 – The Zanu-PF First Secretary, President Mugabe has used the rallies as an opportunity to impart in the youths the need to protect the revolutionary legacy that brought independence to the country.

President Mugabe is also scheduled to commission the Gweru Community Information Center before proceeding to the main event.

11: 18 – Delegates waiting to witness President Mugabe as he officially opens a state of the art information center in Gweru Central Business District are now seated with the President expected to arrive here at about 11.30

Present are ICT Minister Cde Supa Mandiwanzira, Defence Minister Cde Sydney Sekeramayi, Zanu-Pf Midlands chairperson Cde Daniel MacKenzie Ncube among other senior government and party officials

11: 31 – President Mugabe has just arrived at the Information Center and is welcomed by Minister Mandiwanzira.

11:37 – Some of the ministers already present at the rally venue include Dr Ignatius Chombo, Josaya Hungwe, Prisca Mupfumira, Joram Gumbo, Prof Jonathan Moyo, Joseph Made, Patrick Zhuwao

11:50 – Various groups are currently entertaining the party supporters

11:57 – President has officially opened the infor centre and now inpectong the computers

Meanwhile at the main venue in Mkoba, the numbers keep swelling with the party faithfuls still trooping in.

11:59 – Mbare Chimurenga Choir is currently keeping the bumper crowd on their feet with their discography of music.

12:07 – Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda has arrived at the main venue.

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) pledged wagons for support in areas such as Mberengwa, Zvishavane, Mvuma, Lalapanzi and Kwekwe for the Midlands Province Presidential Youth Interface rally.

12:27 – Meanwhile State Security Minister Kembo Mohadi has just arrived.

Zanu-PF has 536 party districts in the eight administrative districts in Midlands and today’s rally is the seventh one with President Mugabe having visited Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland North, Mashonaland West and Matabeleland South provinces.

12:36 – National Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has arrived , followed by Vice Presidents Phelekezela Report Mphoko and Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

12:45 – The atmosphere has turned electric as President Mugabe is set to arrive

12:50 – President Mugabe is accompanied by First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe and Youth League secretary Kudzanayi Chipanga as he goes around greeting party supporters