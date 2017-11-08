Source: LIVE from Zanu-pf HQ: President Mugabe’s address on the state of the party | Herald (Top Stories)

President Mugabe this morning addresses thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at the revolutionary party’s headquarters in Harare ahead of a politburo meeting which is likely to seal the fate of the party’s Second Secretary Emmerson Mnangagwa who was fired from the post of Vice President on Monday.

The Herald Online keeps you abreast of the proceedings through real time updates.

REPORTERS: Simiso Mlevu, Farirai Machivenyika, PHOTOGRAPHY: Wilson Kakurira; PICTURE EDITOR: Joseph Murisi; PROOFING: Clearance Munondo; ONLINE EDITOR: Happiness Chikwanha

11:13 – The rally has been organized by Zanu-PF Harare Province following the dismissal of the party’s Second Secretary Emmerson Mnangagwa from the Government post of Vice President on charges of, among others undermining the President.

11:20 – The meeting precedes a Politburo meeting to be held later today.

11:24 – The First Lady Dr Amai Mugabe and VP Phelekezela Mphoko have already arrived.

11:38 – The Presidential convoy has arrived here at Zanu PF headquarters and the sound system thunders with the song, “Jongwe”.

11:39: President Mugabe is expected to address party supporters who marched to the venue in solidarity with him.

11:49-Defense Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi arrives and goes straight to the party offices where the Politburo meeting is supposed to take place.

12:00 – Revolutionary beats continue to entertain an anxious crowd which is waiting for His Excellency who is now in a briefing with party leadership ahead of the politburo meeting.

12:20 – As the President Mugabe and the First Lady emerge from the building, cheers by the crowd drown the public announcement system set up here to amplify sound.

12:26 – The National Anthem has been sung and Cde Annastacia Ndhlovu gives a prayer.

12:29 – Zanu PF Youth League Commissar, Cde Innocent Hamandishe says youths are gathered here in solidarity with President Mugabe and the First Lady following acts of misconducts by some individuals during an interface rally in Bulawayo.

12:34 – Provincial youth league leaders take turns to make the slogans. All but Midlands leader denounce Lacoste and former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

12:38 – Zanu-PF Central Committee members have been excluded from making the slogan. According to Cde Hamandishe, the Central Committee needs to be realigned first.

12:41 – Youth League National Organising Secretary, Cde Mpehlabayo Malinga reaffirms the youth league’s support to His Excellency and Dr Amai Mugabe.

12:42 – ”Those who want to compete with you Baba, they are free to go to Mozambique,” sayd Cde Hamandishe.

12:43 – Cde Hamandishe thanks President Mugabe for cleansing the party of miscreants adding that Lacoste had spread its fangs to government departments.

12:47 – Secretary for Youth Affairs in the Politburo takes over from Cde Hamandishe and invites Dr Chombo to make a slogan on behalf of Politburo members

12:50 – ”I appeal to you your Excellency to cleans government departments and parastatals of Lacoste members, “says cde Kudzi Chipanga.

12:50 – Cde Chipanga apologises to President Mugabe and Amai for what happened in Bulawayo adding that the youths who booed Amai are known members of Lactose whom they long recommended that they be expelled from the party.

12:51 -He introduces Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko and describes him as a loyalist.

12:54 – Youths have an interest in the running of the country, says Cde Chipanga adding that in 2015 a resolution was made to include a woman in the Presidium.

12:55 – Cde Chipanga reaffirms the Youth League’s support of the proposed appointment of Dr Amai Mugabe as second secretary of the party.

12:56 – Cde Chipanga thanks Government ministers for renaming Harare International Airport to Robert Mugabe International Airport.

13:00 – President Mugabe has been invited to Harare International Conference Centre for an interactive meeting with college and university students. The interface rally will be held next Saturday.

13:02 – Leader of War Veterans loyal to the cause of the party, Cde Patrick Nyaruwata apologises to President Mugabe and Dr Amai Mugabe for what happened in Bulawayo. In Bulawayo last week a handful of rogue youths suspected to be members of former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Team Lacoste booed while the First Lady Dr Amai Grace Mugabe was addressing the Bulawayo Youth Interface Rally.

13:05 – Cde Nyaruwata has urged President Mugabe not to hesitate to take corrective measures against deviants.

13:06 – Speaking on behalf all Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs, Minister of Manicaland Provincial Affairs Cde Mandi Chimene mocks former VP Mnangagwa for attempting to skip the border to Mozambique. “He is a border jumper,” says Cde Chimene