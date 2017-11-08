Source: Magaya draws bumper crowd | The Standard (Local News)

PROPHETIC Healing and Deliverance (PHD) leader Prophet Walter Magaya on Friday pulled a bumper crowd during his sixth Night of Turn Around gathering in Harare where he also prayed for Africa’s prosperity.

BY OBEY MANAYTI

Magaya’s crowd stretched from his Waterfalls base to Glen Norah and thousands of people with flags from different nations and local politicians were in attendance.

People started gathering at PHD headquarters early in the morning and continued to flock in during the night.

As he went to the stage, Magaya prayed for the prosperity of Africa.

“Right now you are not thinking about yourself, but you are thinking about your community, you are thinking about Mbare, you are thinking about Highfield, you are thinking about Mufakose, you are thinking about Gaborone, you are thinking about Beira, you are thinking about Luanda, you are thinking about your capital city, you are thinking about Johannesburg, you are thinking about every city in Africa and I speak peace,” he said while emphasising on the need for unity, order and prosperity.

Although he was not specific on particular cities or countries, Magaya said the prosperity would be coming soon.

He also prayed for the eradication of common diseases dominant in Africa such as Ebola and others.

As Magaya continued with his address, many people with different sicknesses testified about how they were “healed.”

A sizeable crowd which remains one of the best gatherings in Zimbabwe’s church history had people piling up on the other side divided by a river stream.

Magaya had to reach out to the crowd by walking to them where he ministered to the congregants.

Magaya’s followers braved the night until the early hours of yesterday.

Before the event, Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister Edgar Mbwembwe said the successful hosting of the Night of Turn Around by Walter Magaya was in line with government’s thrust to promote religious tourism.