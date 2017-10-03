Source: Major highways upgrade to begin this month | Daily News

HARARE – Work to upgrade and add more lanes to the 900km highway from Beitbridge on the border with South Africa to Chirundu on the Zambian border will begin this month, Transport minister Joram Gumbo has told the Senate.

Gumbo said surveyors were working on segments of the road which have been divided into six segments.

“From Skyline or after the Tollgate as we go to Masvingo via Chivhu, it is the first section. From Chivhu to Mvuma, 65km is another section; 94km from Masvingo to Mvuma, another section has already been divided.

“From Masvingo to a place called Ngundu, it is another section. From Ngundu to a place called Rutenga, it is another section and the last section is from Rutenga to Beitbridge, a stretch of 140km,” he said.

“I am hoping that anytime in October, that is when you can now see the construction which people like myself want to see people on the road. Before that, a lot of work has to be done by engineers and surveyors for the designs and everything so that when the works begin, there will be no going back.”