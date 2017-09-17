Source: Market report: Cost of living in Zimbabwe goes up by 0,52pc – Sunday News September 17, 2017

THE cost of a monthly food basket for a family of six increased by 0,52 percent in August. The food basket cost $576,84 at the end of July and had increased to $579,84 by end of August. Consumer Council of Zimbabwe is attributing the increase to fluctuation in fuel prices and the use of plastic money. These factors not being the only ones but the biggest contributors.

INDUSTRIALS

The Industrial Index closed the week on a high note, recording a key milestone passing the 400 point mark after gaining 20.08 points (5,28 percent) to close at 400.03 points. Delta increased by $0,2915 to $2,9571, Afdis gained $0,1556 to trade at $1,5000. Innscor was up by $0,1276 to close at $1,5268, Old Mutual shifted up $0,0924 to settle at $6,7224 while SeedCo closed at $2,3975 after a $0,0750 gain.

Five counters lost ground; Fidelity Life shed $0,0230 to close at $0,1375, CFI was down $0,0138 to $0,6362, Proplastics lost $0,0044 to trade at $0,0750, Axia was marginally down by $0,0012 to close at $0,3188 while StarAfrica Corporation was $0,0008 weaker at $0,0242.

Week on week Industrial index gained a significant 113.40 points (39,56 percent).

MININGS

The Mining index gained 6.81 points (8,04 percent) to close at 91.46 points after RioZim moved up $0,0500 to end at $0,7300. Hwange increased by $0,0052 to $0,0312 while Bindura gained $0,0030 to $0,0380. Falgold remained unchanged at $0,0200.

Week on week Mining index advanced by 9.26 points (11,27 percent).