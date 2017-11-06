Source: Mash Central recommends ED expulsion | Daily News

HARARE – The Zanu PF leadership in Mashonaland Central has recommended the expulsion of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa from the party for plotting to unseat President Robert Mugabe.

The provincial executive convened a provincial coordinating committee meeting yesterday where they resolved to write to the politburo, asking for the expulsion of the vice president.

Provincial chairperson, Dickson Mafios, confirmed the latest development.

“We analysed the speech given by the first lady (and) we learnt with concern that Mnangagwa is leading a faction called Team Lacoste when it is our expectation that as the deputy president he should be standing by his boss, respecting the one centre of power principle,” said Mafios.

“We have recommended the expulsion of Mnangagwa and his cabal because he has become a national security threat.

“They organised demonstrations against us and we are now saying the real person who created parallel structures is Mnangagwa. We want Mnangagwa to be kicked out like yesterday,” he added.

The move is the latest in a string of political misfortunes to befall Mnangagwa.

Zanu PF insiders said the recommendation could open the floodgates, with the remaining nine provinces likely to follow suit.

Although he denies it, Mnangagwa has consistently been accused of harbouring ambitions to succeed Mugabe.

Born September 15, 1942, he has been vice president since 2014, when he took over the position from Joice Mujuru, who was dismissed from government and Zanu PF on similar allegations.

He has held a number of senior positions in Mugabe’s government among them minister of State Security (1980 to 1988), minister of Justice (1988 to 2000), Speaker of Parliament (2000 to 2005), minister of Rural Housing (2005 to 2009), minister of Defence (2009 to 2013), and minister of Justice from (2013 to 2017).

According to online dictionary, Wikipedia, it has been an open secret for many years that Mnangagwa aimed to succeed the incumbent.

His rise to power began as a young man, when he helped direct Zimbabwe’s 1970s war of independence and later became the country’s spy-master during the 1980s civil conflict.

He worked closely with Dan Stannard, who was one of the few whites who remained in the Zimbabwean secret service after the departure of Ken Flower.

In 2004, he lost his post as Zanu PF secretary for administration and was instead named secretary for legal affairs, in what was considered a demotion.

As secretary for administration he had been able to place his supporters in key party positions.

The move followed reports that Mnangagwa had been campaigning too hard for the post of vice-president, backed by his then close ally, former Information minister Jonathan Moyo.

Mugabe sacked Moyo from both his party and government posts.

The president reportedly become alarmed at the activities of Mujuru, who got the vice-president’s job, and her powerful husband, the now late former army chief Solomon Mujuru.