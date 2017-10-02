Source: Massaging inflation data won’t revive Zim economy – DailyNews Live

2 October 2017

HARARE – Prior to December 1991 when the Soviet Union ceased to a

communist empire, its flagship broadsheet newspaper was called Pravda, or

“Truth.”

But everyone knew it wheeled out fibs.

The credibility of Pravda was so small that those who bothered to peruse

it would believe unerringly the opposite of what it tried to report.

Zimbabwe must have learned many lessons from the collapse of the Soviet

Union.

But it seems Zimbabwe’s National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) has learned

nothing about the futility of massaging economic performance. While

official inflation figures released by the State organ Zimstat show a

stable year-on-year outturn in August, experts have said consumer price

inflation has in fact sharply escalated.

Officially, annual inflation came in at 0,14 percent, which is unchanged

from the prior month.

But at least two economics and financial markets authorities – one local,

another international – have rubbished Zimstat’s claims.

Leading Zimbabwean financial research firm Equity Axis said despite the

stable out-turn, which factors only the formal markets component,

inflation is widely believed to have spiked by a huge margin.

Steve H. Hanke, an American applied economist, said Zimbabwe’s annual

inflation rate has soared to 242,72 percent, the second highest in the

world after Venezuela. I will come back to this later.

Let’s start with Equity Axis.

Looked at inversely, the research firm says purchasing power of the

consumer has eroded drastically due to the obtaining discounts prevalent

in the market.

Retailers and suppliers of a broad set of products are differentiating

prices according to modes of payment, what is being termed the

three-pricing system.

Retailers have begun to charge customers three different prices for goods

and services depending on the brand of dollar being used: a paper US

dollar price, another in “plastic money” or local US dollar-denominated

bank deposits transferable by debit or swipe cards, and the last price in

terms of the parallel paper money called bond notes.

JP Koning, a leading Canadian economist, has said the three-tier pricing

is actually the market’s natural response to a breakdown in the

fungibility, or substitutability, of various types of money.

As for bond notes, they were supposed to be pegged 1:1 by equivalent

United States dollars held in accounts at an international development

bank, the Africa Export Import Bank.

But this promise has proven to be a dubious one as the peg has not held.

This panoply of prices is quite embarrassing to President Robert Mugabe

and his cronies as it makes the government look weak. They are trying to

put an end to three-tier pricing by forcing retailers to set one universal

price for goods using force of diktat.

The penalty for not accepting cash and plastic money at par is up to seven

years in jail. Now back to Hanke, he says he estimated Zimbabwe’s present

inflation by reviving a gauge used during the hyperinflation era – the Old

Mutual Implied Rate.

This compares share prices of the Old Mutual insurance firm in Harare and

in London, where it has its primary listing. Harare shares are trading at

a sizeable premium.

The only difference between Old Mutual shares traded on different

exchanges is that the shares traded in London are denominated in British

pounds sterling; whereas, those traded in Harare are denominated in

Zimbabwe dollars.

Therefore, says Hanke, if price arbitrage works and Purchasing Power

Parity (PPP) holds, the ratio of the Old Mutual share price in Harare to

that in London equals the Zimbabwe dollar/sterling exchange rate.

This exchange rate can be transformed using PPP to accurately measure

Zimbabwe’s inflation. As of September 29, 2017, Hanke says Zimbabwe’s

annual inflation rate has soared to 242,72 percent, not the 0,14 percent

being punted by authorities.

Judging from the content of Zimstat’s stagnant figures, it is clear

authorities are not reporting honestly on inflation and actually invented

a more optimistic message.

What government seems not to understand is that current pessimism about

the economy has less to do with the recent spate of bad news than with the

policy inconsistency, lack of reliable data on the economy and the opacity

of Harare’s process of economic policy-making and its intentions.

Exhibit A is Zimstat’s Pravda-like version of inflation data. This is an

example of an ill-advised attempt to prop up a crashing currency.