Masvingo resists new minister

Source: Masvingo resists new minister | Daily News

26 October 2017

HARARE – Newly-appointed Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Paul Chimedza is struggling to assert his authority in the former Victoria province because Zanu PF heavyweights in the faction-ridden region are refusing to recognise his appointment by President Robert Mugabe early this month, the Daily News can report.

Chimedza was appointed the top civil servant in Masvingo on October 9 following a shock Cabinet reshuffle that diminished Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s influence in Mugabe’s quarrelling administration.

