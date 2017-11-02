Source: Mauritius tops sub-Saharan Africa in WB’s Doing Business Report | The Herald November 2, 2017

KIGALI. — Mauritius, Rwanda and Kenya are leading sub-Saharan Africa in the 2018 World Bank Doing Business report, which examines regulations and conditions necessary to enhance business climate, according to the report released Tuesday in Rwandan capital Kigali. Mauritius ranks 25th globally, followed by Rwanda at 41st and Kenya at 80th, said the report, which said 83 reforms were implemented last year in sub-Saharan Africa to make it easier to do business.Kenya implemented the most reforms in the region in the past year, with six, according to the report. Four other economies including Mauritania, Nigeria, Rwanda and Senegal implemented five reforms each during the past year, it showed. No region has ever reported as many changes in a single year with sub-Saharan Africa accounting for nearly a third of all reforms globally, according to the World Bank.

The annual report focuses on 11 main areas that affect business such as ease of starting a business, obtaining construction permits, access to electricity, property registration, access to credit, tax payments among others. While it took 61 days on average to start a business in Africa in 2003, it now takes 24 days, against a global average of 20 days, economic experts said in the report. – Xinhua