Mawarire endures night in detention

HIS Generation Church leader Pastor Evan Mawarire on Sunday 24 September 2017 endured one night in police cells after he was arrested by some Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers and charged with subverting constitutional government.

The 40 year-old clergyman, who is represented by Harrison Nkomo of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights was arrested on Sunday 24 September 2017 while attending a church service in the capital and detained at Harare Central Police Station.

ZRP officers charged him with subverting constitutional government as defined in section 22 (2) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23. The charge emanates from a video, which he allegedly circulated on social media on Saturday 23 September 2017 protesting against the country’s agonising economic crisis.

Mawarire is expected to appear before High Court Judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba, who will preside over his trial on Monday 25 September 2017 on charges of subverting constitutional government.

At the High Court, the clergyman, who was arrested in July 2016 and in January 2017 will be on trial facing two counts of subverting constitutional government as defined in section 22 (2) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23 or alternatively incitement to commit public violence as defined in section 187 (1) (a) as read with Section 36 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

The state claims that Mawarire incited Zimbabweans from “all walks of life” to revolt and overthrow a constitutionally elected government.

