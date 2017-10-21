Source: MDC Alliance leaders meet in Harare | The Zimbabwean



The Principals resolved that all party organs nationally from the branches to the Provinces must convene to establish alliance coordinating committees and immediately organise joint activities with specific reference to voter education and registration mobilisation at every level. The National Organisers of the respective parties shall spearhead this programme with immediate effect.

The Principals also established various national alliance committees which include Communications, Organising and networks, International Relations, Legal Services and Electoral Reforms, Youth and Women.

Professor Welshman Ncube was appointed the spokesperson of the Alliance.

The Principals urge the people of Zimbabwe to register in their numbers as we prepare for the watershed 2018 elections at the heart of the motivation behind the formation of the MDC Alliance was to avoid splitting the vote in favour of the status quo.

2018 is a game changer and you are the game changers

Stronger together

Dr. M R Tsvangirai

MDC Alliance President

