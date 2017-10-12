Source: MDC Alliance targets 300 000 voters in Bulawayo – NewsDay Zimbabwe October 12, 2017

THE MDC Alliance Bulawayo committee has set itself a target to get over 300 000 people registered as voters during the ongoing voter registration exercise, while efforts to popularise the coalition pact are also underway.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

This was agreed on Tuesday during a meeting of the MDC Alliance Bulawayo mobilising committee held at the MDC-T regional offices.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Committee has rolled out a voter registration exercise, but there has been a low turnout, a Southern Eye visit to various centres revealed.

MDC Alliance provincial chairperson Edwin Ndlovu said the alliance leaders had resolved to take a leading roll in the voter mobilisation programme to ensure massive turnout on election dates.

“The committee has set a target of getting over 300 000 people registered in the Bulawayo Metropolitan province during the blitz to ensure a clean sweep of the province’s seats come 2018,” Ndlovu said yesterday.

Last month, Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere told party members during a commissariat workshop in the city that the party’s Bulawayo province was targetting to mobilise about 150 000 voters for the party.

“Already the committee has deployed members who will embark on an aggressive door-to-door campaign drive that will leave no resident unregistered in wards 1 to 8 of Bulawayo Metropolitan.

“The campaign will also be utilised to churn out voter education that will equip citizens with adequate knowledge concerning voter registration — the requirements that qualify one to get registered as a voter and how citizens can deal with obstacles encountered during the registration procedure,”Ndlovu said.

He added: “The campaign will also go a long way in recruiting and bringing more people on board and popularising the MDC Alliance.

Data collection is to be gathered concerning the statistics and numbers of people who will and those who won’t qualify to get registered.”