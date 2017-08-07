Source: MDC condems all forms of violence | The Zimbabwean

The events that took place at the MDC provincial offices in Bulawayo on Sunday, August 6,2017 are most regrettable and extremely unfortunate.



The MDC condemns, in the strongest terms, all forms of violence against anyone. We are a democratic and peace-loving political party that is ready, willing and able to extricate Zimbabwe from decades of Zanu PF misrule, corruption and misgovernance.

The violent incident that took place at our party offices in Bulawayo will be thoroughly investigated and indeed, the office of the Arbiter-General of the party,is already seized with this matter. We shall leave no stone unturned in ascertaining the exact cause of the unfortunate incident of senseless violence that led to the injury of several party members as well as destruction of party property.

The perpetrators of this heinous act of wanton violence and thuggery will be identified and punished in accordance with the tenets of the party disciplinary code of conduct. We also suspect that the culprits are not genuine members of the MDC but hired thugs and hooligans.

We would like to assure all stakeholders that a thorough investigation shall be conducted and no stone will be left unturned in trying to get to the bottom of this matter.The MDC is acutely aware of the fact that CIO agents and some other such detractors are having sleepless nights regarding the successful launch of the MDC Alliance at the Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfield, Harare, on Saturday, August 5,2017.As such, the beleaguered and faction-infested Zanu PF regime will do everything possible to try to collapse the grand political coalition against the insipidly corrupt and sickeningly voracious dictatorship that is fronted by Robert Mugabe.

This is the time for the toiling masses of Zimbabwe to remain focused and united. The darkest hour is just before dawn. A New Zimbabwe beckons.

MDC: Equal Opportunities For All

Obert Chaurura Gutu

MDC National Spokesperson