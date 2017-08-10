Source: MDC postpones crucial meeting – DailyNews Live

Mugove Tafirenyika 10 August 2017

HARARE – MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai yesterday cancelled a crucial

standing committee meeting meant to discuss the bloody spate of

intra-party violence in Bulawayo that saw deputy president Thokozani Khupe

assaulted by party youths.

Khupe and some party leaders from the main opposition’s stronghold

Matabeleland provinces are said to be not happy with the way the party has

fast-tracked the coalition alliance as they feel there were outstanding

issues to be considered concerning their region.

Instead, Tsvangirai attended the National People’s Party (NPP) convention

in Harare on a day he also suspended five officials over the violence

which has overshadowed the successful launch of the MDC alliance.

Tsvangirai was picked to represent Zimbabwe’s opposition alliance in the

presidential election expected in the third quarter of next year, his

fourth time as a presidential candidate.

His nomination was announced by leaders of the MDC Alliance at a Zimbabwe

Grounds rally on Saturday – an event boycotted by Khupe.

The alliance and the internal resistance to it were high on the agenda of

the standing committee meeting which should have been held yesterday.

MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu confirmed the postponement.

“The national standing committee meeting will be held on a date to be

advised,” Gutu said.

“There are other pressing commitments that have arisen along the way. As

you know, coalition negotiations are not a sprint but a marathon.

“A lot of discussions are still taking place before the final shape of the

coalition deal is sealed. So far, so good.

“Just hold your horses; everything is going to be alright. We are seasoned

politicians and we know exactly what we are doing and where we are going.”

Tsvangirai was said to be attending the inaugural convention of Joice

Mujuru’s NPP party.