MDC rules out ED alliance

Former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa would be a liability for them say MDC Alliance leaders. They unanimously expressed a vote of no sympathy for the sacked VP, now believed to be on the run.


MDC-T deputy president Nelson Chamisa, standing in for his ailing boss Morgan Tsvangirai, said the Alliance was pre-occupied with removing Mugabe from power.

Former diplomat and Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) leader Agrippa Mutambara said they were not interested in talks with the former vice president. “We are not having any conversation with Mnangagwa. In case, he might be a liability to the Alliance. It does not necessarily mean that if you were a top Zanu PF official, you can easily join the opposition the Alliance.”

Meanwhile, National Democratic Party (NDP) leader and former finance minister Tendai Biti said the “circus in the ruling party” would not change the party’s position. “The key issue is to do well with what we can control. 2018 is the year to finish what we started way back in 1999 that is the totalitarian rule, Zanu PF,”  he said.

