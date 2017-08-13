Source: MDC-T official threatens Moyo with $1m lawsuit – NewsDay Zimbabwe

SUSPENDED MDC-T deputy treasurer-general, Charlton Hwende has threatened Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo with a $1 million lawsuit if he does not retract claims that the opposition politician had taken ownership of the party violence that rocked the party’s Bulawayo meeting.

BY STAFF REPORTER

In a letter of demand to Moyo by Mavhunga and Associates, Hwende claimed that it was false that he had taken ownership of the violence that rocked Bulawayo and resulted in the party’s vice-president, Thokozani Khupe along with other senior party members, being injured.

“Our client advises that on August 6, 2017, you caused to be published the following statement as regards our client on your Twitter account: ‘Deputy national treasurer of the MDC-T, Charlton Hwende takes ownership of the violence against Khupe and other MDC-T leaders from Matabeleland,’” read part of the letter to Moyo.

“We advise, not only is the statement false, but it is highly derogatory and defamatory against our client, who is a prominent politician and national leader figure.”

Last week, violence broke out in Bulawayo at an MDC-T meeting and Khupe and the party’s national chairperson, Lovemore Moyo were attacked by suspected party youth.

After the violence, Hwende was caught in the web after he posted on his Facebook page words insinuating he was celebrating the attack.

MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai had to suspend Hwende over the remarks and he has set up a team to investigate him together with deputy spokesperson, Tabitha Khumalo.

Hwende, through his lawyers, wants Moyo, a senior Zanu PF official, to apologise within five days for the remarks he made on Twitter or face a $1 million lawsuit.