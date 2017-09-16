Source: MDC-T sued over telecoms equipment – NewsDay Zimbabwe September 15, 2017

Ericom Communications (Pvt) Ltd has taken the Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC-T to the High Court seeking to compel the party to settle a $14 146 debt emanating from services offered through a contract signed between the parties 17 years ago.

BY CHARLES LAITON

The telecoms company filed the summons on September 12 this year citing the MDC-T as the respondent and the latter is yet to respond to the lawsuit.

According to the court papers, the MDC-T hired telecommunications equipment from the firm and also contracted the same to install and maintain the equipment for a three-year period, but the political party later reneged on its contractual obligations.

“The plaintiff [Ericom Communications] entered into a contract with the defendant [MDC-T] on April 24, 2000 in terms of which the defendant hired certain telecommunication equipment from the plaintiff and contracted the plaintiff to install and maintain same for three years. The contract was thereafter automatically renewed from time to time,” the firm said in its declaration.

“Pursuant to the said contract, the plaintiff installed the hired telecommunication equipment being a BCS 150 PBX exchange, and thereafter billed the defendant for the services rendered and for the monthly rental and maintenance of the hired equipment in terms of account No. 1MOVEF.

“…Despite demand, the defendant has refused, failed and/or neglected to pay the aforesaid sum of $14 146,37. As at August 25, 2017, the sum of $14 146,37 is due and payable in terms of the said account, being the total of sundry invoices raised together with interest on unpaid invoices.”