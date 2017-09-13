Source: MDC-T youths accused of staging illegal demos against Zec acquitted – NewsDay Zimbabwe September 13, 2017

GWERU provincial magistrate Pathekile Msipa has acquitted eight MDC-T youths accused of staging an illegal demonstration against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) demanding a level political playing field ahead of next year’s elections.

BY Stephen Chadenga

In dismissing the matter yesterday, Msipa said the charges levelled against the opposition activists lacked merit.

The MDC-T youths had, through their lawyers, Lizwe Jamela and Claudius Makwara contested the grounds for their arrest, arguing that police had been notified of the demonstration which took place in Gweru on July 22 this year.

The MDC-T activists, who were out on $100 bail each, also challenged the charge they were facing, saying it was defective.

In dismissing the case, Msipa said there was no evidence to show that the accused had intended to promote violence through their actions, adding that no complainants had been cited in the charge sheet.

The State had alleged that on July 22, the MDC-T activists marched through the city centre chanting political slogans and denouncing Zec chairperson, Justice Rita Makarau and the ruling Zanu PF party, disturbing public peace.