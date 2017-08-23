Source: MDC wary of Zuma mediation – DailyNews Live

Fungi Kwaramba 23 August 2017

HARARE – The MDC has cast doubts on new Sadc chairman Jacob Zuma’s ability

to act as the region’s mediator if a dispute erupts in next year’s

eagerly-anticipated elections.

Zuma’s involvement may be needed in Zimbabwe to break a feared election

impasse if the poll is disputed after assuming the rotating chairmanship

of the 15-nation Sadc on Saturday.

The MDC claimed the South African president was not firm on violence after

he granted diplomatic immunity to First Lady Grace Mugabe which enabled

her to return to Harare and avoid prosecution for the alleged assault of a

20-year-old model, Gabriella Engels.

“President …Zuma … on Saturday, 19 August 2017 assumed the

chairmanship of Sadc, the very day his government granted Grace Mugabe

diplomatic immunity after the assault of Gabriella Engels.

“What guarantee do we have that Sadc will take a strong position if

violence erupts in next year’s watershed elections?” the MDC asked

rhetorically in a statement.

MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu said elections in Zimbabwe have frequently

been marred by serious electoral irregularities such as intimidation of

voters and blatant vote rigging as was the case in the July 2013

harmonised elections.

“We would like to call upon Sadc to do whatever is within its power to

ensure that next year’s elections in Zimbabwe be held in a free and fair

environment that will guarantee a credible outcome,” Gutu said.