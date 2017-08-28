Source: Minister Mpofu’s company dragged to court – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 28 August 2017

HARARE – Total Zimbabwe (Private) Limited (Total) has dragged

Macro-Economic Planning and Investment Promotion minister Obert Mpofu’s

company Khanondo Safaris to the High Court demanding $31 000 for diesel

supplied to the firm.

According to summons filed on August 17, the parties had a credit

agreement, which they entered into in October 2013. In terms of the

agreement, Total was supposed to supply diesel to Khanondo Safaris on

credit and was supposed to pay for the supply upon receipt of an invoice.

“Plaintiff (Total) supplied diesel to defendant (Khanondo Safaris) and an

invoice was raised in the sum of $52 000 and same was presented to

defendant for payment.

“On the 31st of August 2014, defendant made a payment of $20 001 to

plaintiff as part payment to the debt, leaving a balance of $31 999,” the

court heard.

According to the summons, Khanondo Safaris has failed to pay the balance

to date, and has reportedly breached the terms of the contract, which led

to the legal proceedings.

“A sum of $31 999 being an amount that is due and owing to plaintiff

arising from a credit agreement that was entered into between plaintiff

and defendant wherein plaintiff delivered diesel to defendant upon

defendant’s request and an invoice was raised to that effect of which

defendant has refused to settle despite demand, hence breaching the

contract.

“Defendant breached the contract by refusing to pay for the fuel in terms

of the credit agreement and the appropriate remedy in the circumstances is

specific performance that is for the defendant to pay for the supplied

fuel,” the court heard.

Total is now demanding the full amount of the balance and interest

prescribed from the date of summons to the date of full payment. The

company is also demanding collection fees and the cost of the suit.

Khanondo Safaris has not yet respondent to the application, which is still

pending before the High Court.