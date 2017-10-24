Source: Minister Mzembi in costly boob – DailyNews Live
STAFF WRITER 24 October 2017
HARARE – Newly-appointed Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi could be
ruing his attempts to ingratiate himself with President Robert Mugabe
after masterminding his short-lived appointment as the first ever World
Health Organisation (WHO) African ambassador for Non-Communicable Diseases
(NCDs) in Uruguay’s capital city of Montevideo last week.
The Daily News can reveal that Mzembi, who has the gift of the garb,
actually wanted Mugabe to occupy a much higher position of WHO global
ambassador for NCDs, a position previously held by former New York City
mayor, Michael Bloomberg.
