Source: Minister Mzembi in costly boob – DailyNews Live

STAFF WRITER 24 October 2017

HARARE – Newly-appointed Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi could be

ruing his attempts to ingratiate himself with President Robert Mugabe

after masterminding his short-lived appointment as the first ever World

Health Organisation (WHO) African ambassador for Non-Communicable Diseases

(NCDs) in Uruguay’s capital city of Montevideo last week.

The Daily News can reveal that Mzembi, who has the gift of the garb,

actually wanted Mugabe to occupy a much higher position of WHO global

ambassador for NCDs, a position previously held by former New York City

mayor, Michael Bloomberg.

