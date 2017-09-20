Source: Minister seeks farmer’s eviction – NewsDay Zimbabwe September 20, 2017

Foreign Affairs deputy minister Edgar Mbwembwe has approached the High Court seeking eviction of a Marondera farmer, Stephen Worswick, from Chipunga Farm as the battle for the occupation of the disputed Subdivision 29 of Domervale Estate rages on.

BY CHARLES LAITON

Through his lawyers, Messrs Mberi Chimwamurombe Legal Practitioners, Mbwembwe claims he was allocated the farm by government and on Friday last week filed the court application citing Worswick and Lands and Rural Resettlement minister Douglas Mombeshora as respondents.

Worswick has on several occasions taken Mbwembwe and Mombeshora to court seeking protection against some top government officials and seeking an order compelling Mombeshora to issue him with an offer letter for the farm.

But, his (Worswick) applications have not yielded anything, culminating in the deputy minister suing him.

“This is an application for the eviction of the first respondent (Worswick) and all those claiming the right of occupation through the first respondent on Subdivision 29 of Domervale Estate A,” Mbwembwe said.

According to Mbwembwe, sometime in July 2011, the government acquired the estate, which was subdivided into various plots and on October 24, 2016 he was issued with an offer letter to take occupation of his piece of land.

Apparently, when Mbwembwe was issued with the offer letter, Worswick claims he was also waiting for such a letter having been promised by the officials, but the same was never availed to him.

“Accordingly, the letter gives me the right to use, possession and occupation of the farm and locus standi to approach this court and seek eviction of the said first respondent and all those who claim occupation through him on the farm,” Mbwembwe said.

“I submit that the continued occupation of the farm by the said first respondent is contemptuous in nature especially having been given notices to vacate by the second respondent (Minister of Lands).”

The matter is yet to be set down for hearing.