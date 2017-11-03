Source: Minister stages ‘a palace coup’ – DailyNews Live
Fungi Kwaramba and Andrew Kunambura 3 November 2017
HARARE – Recently appointed Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Paul
Chimedza has staged a bloodless palace coup by making himself the Zanu PF
deputy chair in the volatile Masvingo Province in the wake of a power
vacuum occasioned by the purported suspensions of top allies of Vice
President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the fractious region.
Chimedza is being linked to the Generation 40 (G40) faction, fighting
tooth and nail for the control of Masvingo province – presently dominated
by allies of the embattled vice president, collectively known as Team
Lacoste.
