Source: Minister stages ‘a palace coup’ – DailyNews Live

Fungi Kwaramba and Andrew Kunambura 3 November 2017

HARARE – Recently appointed Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Paul

Chimedza has staged a bloodless palace coup by making himself the Zanu PF

deputy chair in the volatile Masvingo Province in the wake of a power

vacuum occasioned by the purported suspensions of top allies of Vice

President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the fractious region.

Chimedza is being linked to the Generation 40 (G40) faction, fighting

tooth and nail for the control of Masvingo province – presently dominated

by allies of the embattled vice president, collectively known as Team

Lacoste.

