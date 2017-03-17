THE trial of Tajamuka spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi and two others, who are facing criminal nuisance charges after they demonstrated against the introduction of bond notes, failed to kick off yesterday for the umpteenth time.

Source: Mkwananzi bond notes trial stalls – NewsDay Zimbabwe March 16, 2017

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Mkwananzi is being jointly charged with Mehluli Dube and Kudakwashe Manjonjo, who is the deputy political commissar of Viva Zimbabwe.

Harare magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta postponed the matter to April 3 after the State indicated that its witnesses had failed to attend the trial due to other commitments.

The trial was expected to start on February 17, but was later moved to yesterday.

Many activists who are facing different charges at the courts were either removed from remand or further remanded due to the State’s failure to proceed with the trials.

Allegations are that on November 28 last year at the corner of Rezende Street and Jason Moyo Avenue in Harare, Mkwananzi, Dube and Manjonjo unlawfully gathered while wearing T-shirts inscribed Tajamuka, Enough is Enough, Citizens Class Action and Petition, No to Bond Notes, #Hatichada and #Hatichatya.

It is alleged they took turns to address the gathering of about 20 people inciting them to shun the introduction of bond notes and alleged corruption by government officials, while at the same time intending to provoke the breaches of peace.

Desire Chidanire was prosecuting for the State.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



