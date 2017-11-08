Source: Mnangagwa blocked from leaving Zim – DailyNews Live

8 November 2017 7:46AM o 0 comments

HARARE – Former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was subjected to a

thorough security search yesterday before he was stopped from leaving

Zimbabwe for the Mozambican port city of Beira by police manning the

Forbes Border Post in Mutare.

Apart from blocking Mnangagwa from leaving Zimbabwe for Mozambique,

suspected intelligence operatives and plain-clothed police officers also

held and detained one of his sons, David, for several hours – in ominous

developments which analysts said yesterday spell big problems for the once

untouchable former Zanu PF strongman.

