Mnangagwa caught trying flee to Mozambique

As the purge of former Vice President’ Emmerson Mnangagwa’s supporters from Zanu (PF) intensifies the man himself was caught trying to flee the country through the Forbes Border Post into Mozambique yesterday, according to several sources.

His family has denied the reports, but sources say there was drama at Forbes Boarder Post on Tuesday and Mnangagwa’s bid to exit the country into neighbouring Mozambique was foiled. A local newspaper in Masvingo reported on the drama that followed Mnangagwa escape, while sources close to Ngwena said he was about to be arrested.

It is claimed that barely 24 hours after being fired from government, Mnangagwa – in the company of four other people believed to be his relatives – tried to exit the country.

Eye witnesses said the problem started when Mnangagwa’s car was being searched by security details at the border. “When he reached at the exit gate, it took almost 20 minutes searching his car and at that moment he disembarked the car after being delayed. The gate pass was for five people but only four people were there.

“He started walking back to the entrance gate but no one could quickly identify him as he was wearing a poor boy cap. He was stopped by police who grabbed him from behind but stopped after noticing who he was.

“Another policeman who had his AK47 cocked was unfortunate as he was kicked by Mnangagwa’s aide who had come to whisk him away. They fled the scene in two cars while the other car managed to cross the border,” said the source.

