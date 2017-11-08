Mnangagwa caught trying flee to Mozambique

Mnangagwa caught trying flee to Mozambique

1

Mnangagwa caught trying flee to Mozambique

Source: Mnangagwa caught trying flee to Mozambique | The Zimbabwean

As the purge of  former Vice President’ Emmerson Mnangagwa’s supporters from Zanu (PF) intensifies the man himself was caught trying to flee the country through the Forbes Border Post into Mozambique yesterday, according to several sources.

Emmerson Mnangagwa was described as disloyal, disrespectful and deceitful by Zimbabwe’s information minister.

His family has denied the reports, but sources say there was drama at Forbes Boarder Post on Tuesday and Mnangagwa’s bid to exit the country into neighbouring Mozambique was foiled.

A local newspaper in Masvingo reported on the drama that followed Mnangagwa escape, while sources close to Ngwena said he was about to be arrested.

It is claimed that barely 24 hours after being fired from government, Mnangagwa – in the company of four other people believed to be his relatives – tried to exit the country.

Eye witnesses said the problem started when Mnangagwa’s car was being searched by security details at the border. “When he reached at the exit gate, it took almost 20 minutes searching his car and at that moment he disembarked the car after being delayed. The gate pass was for five people but only four people were there.

“He started walking back to the entrance gate but no one could quickly identify him as he was wearing a poor boy cap. He was stopped by police who grabbed him from behind but stopped after noticing who he was.

“Another policeman who had his AK47 cocked was unfortunate as he was kicked by Mnangagwa’s aide who had come to whisk him away. They fled the scene in two cars while the other car managed to cross the border,” said the source.

Mnangagwa’s fall from Grace

Post published in: Featured

Related posts:

  1. Mnangagwa goes into hiding
  2. Mnangagwa blocked from leaving Zim
  3. Mnangagwa caught up in $1m Zifa bailout storm
  4. Local farmers smuggle cotton into Mozambique
  5. Limpopo line reopens – Mozambique

Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 1
  • comment-avatar
    Justice Minister 4 mins

    Viva ngwena…muchatonga muchatonga muchizipigwa

    Reply

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *