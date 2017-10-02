Source: Mnangagwa fires warning shots – DailyNews Live

Andrew Kunambura 2 October 2017

HARARE – Embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has for the first

time come to the defence of his beleaguered allies – urging them to

unflinchingly stand by their own, the Daily News can report.

In a sudden turn of events, Mnangagwa – who had earned a reputation of

sacrificing his own to save his skin – showed some rare muscle over the

weekend when he told his backers not to succumb to undue pressure from

outside for as long as they stood by their convictions.

He also appeared to suggest that he was poisoned around mid-August while

attending a Zanu PF rally in Gwanda, Matabeleland South.

Mnangagwa allegedly fronts a faction in Zanu PF known as Team Lacoste,

pushing for him to succeed President Robert Mugabe.

He had until now remained silent inspite of being a recipient of

relentless verbal attacks from a rival faction going by the moniker,

Generation 40 (G40).

Mugabe and, his wife Grace, have recently directed their salvos at

Mnangagwa as well.

At the ruling party’s most recent rally in Bindura, Grace openly

confronted Mnangagwa, telling him that she would soon campaign for his

ouster in the same manner that she did to Mnangagwa’s predecessor, Joice

Mujuru.

Mugabe and Grace, who were the main speakers at the event in Mashonaland

Central, were also heavily critical of Masvingo province, which they said

needed to be restructured to destroy factionalism.

Mugabe himself pointed out that he would ensure the province was “put back

on track”.

Mnangagwa enjoys massive support in the province.

On Saturday, Mnangagwa spoke highly of the people of Masvingo province.

He described the region as the number one province, and urged his

supporters not to succumb to pressure from outside for as long as they

stood by their convictions.

Addressing hordes of people who converged at Mupandawana Growth Point in

Gutu District, Masvingo province, for the late Masvingo Provincial Affairs

minister, Shuvai Mahofa’s memorial service on Saturday, he told the

ecstatic gathering that there was likely not to be a happy ending to the

gnawing factional fights in Zanu PF being spearheaded by “political

greenhorns”.

“People from Masvingo say there is an issue at the end of it all. Have we

reached the end yet?” he is heard posing the rhetoric question, attracting

a deafening chorus of the no answer.

He continued after the noises subside: “We heard that song when we came

here for the conference in December last year. We heard people singing

that there is an issue at the end of it all. But I say we have not reached

the end yet, we have not yet gotten where the issue you sang about is.

“So if you hear people singing that there is an issue at the end, you need

to examine yourself to see where you will be standing when the end comes

regarding that issue…One needs to stand by his principles and by the

truth; accept what you accept and reject what you reject – no double

standards,” he bellowed, amid frenzied exclamations from the crowd.

He then started to wax lyrical of the province, his citadel.

“Masvingo is the best province, whatever anyone says about it, they should

know that, as you pointed out in the song, there is an issue at the end

and this issue will go all the way to the end. All these stories you hear

will end when the end comes,” he charged.

Mnangagwa, speaking in riddles and innuendos, said he hoped he would live

to witness the end, “when all the lies being peddled against me shall be

exposed when the truth comes out”.

“People of Masvingo should not be intimidated. You should continue doing

what we have been doing because there is nothing wrong with supporting one

of your own. The province deserves respect.

“Let me tell you a little story but one which is big to those that can

discern. It is the province of Masvingo, which asked the party leadership

to declare Mai Mahofa a national hero. It is only those you work closely

with who can bear witnesses for you, not those from other provinces, so

stay with your people so that tomorrow, they will bear witnesses for you,”

he said.

Mnangagwa then turned the guns on what he termed political newcomers who

are trying to wrest control of Zanu PF, apparently referring to perceived

G40 exponents.

“Those who joined lately along the way now think the journey is theirs. It

is not and it will never be. They are like someone who wants to catch fish

from a rock; they will soon discover that it is not possible to catch fish

from a rock. There is God in heaven,” he exclaimed.

Mnangagwa also appeared to suggest that he was actually poisoned in the

same way Mahofa was in 2015.

“I came here to tell you that what happened to Mai Mahofa in Victoria

Falls is the same thing which happened to me,” he said.

Mahofa, one of Mnangagwa’s fiercest allies and a Team Lacoste bulwark in

Masvingo province, left the Zanu PF conference in Victoria Falls in 2015

wheelchair-bound amid suspicions she had been poisoned by party rivals.

She then spent two months recuperating in a South African hospital before

she resurfaced in March 2016.

Ironically, Mahofa died early morning on August 13 this year, just hours

after Mnangagwa was airlifted to South Africa for treatment after he

suddenly fell ill while attending a Zanu PF rally in Gwanda.

The sudden illness, which included successive vomit and diarrhoea bouts,

raised widespread speculation that he could have been poisoned.

The claims, however, angered the first family as it was thought the

embattled vice president may have consumed poison-laced ice cream from the

first family’s Alpha Omega dairy business.