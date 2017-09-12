Source: Mnangagwa tightens personal security | The Zimbabwean

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa expressed concern at the weekend over his personal security. He told delegates at a function in Gweru that he had revised his travel arrangements and stopped the habit of night-traveling.

Officiating at the launch of the National Building Society’s Gweru branch, the VP excused himself from taking part in all the proceedings and left the venue after less than 30 minutes.

“You all know what is happening in the country and because I left Harare just after 3pm using a small helicopter, I have to leave you and travel back before sunrise. Its now dangerous for me to move around at night,” he said.

The VP was a victim of a food poisoning scare which erupted while he was attending a Zanu PF youth interface rally in Gwanda last month. Reports that went viral suggested it was an assassination attempt as the succession battle to prepare for the post-President Robert Mugabe era roars on in Zanu (PF). The VP has also been constantly attacked by Grace Mugabe, who accuse him of plotting to unseat her 93-year-old husband.

Mnangagwa was flanked by an increased number of security details while a host of officials from his office gave him a barricade on his arrival and departure.

In a move seen as an attempt to send a message to his supporters that he is on top of the game, the VP raised clenched fists and continuously punched the air – actions typical of what Mugabe does at rallies.

Contemporary musician Jah Prayzah’s song Mudhaura Vachauya was played repeatedly during the event and the VP briefly danced to it and sang along. The song has been linked to the succession matrix and interprated to mean the VP will finally take over from Mugabe.

