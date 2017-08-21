Mother feels let down by government as Grace Mugabe leaves SA

Debbie Engels’ daughter was allegedly assaulted by Zimbabwe’s first lady Grace Mugabe in Sandton last Sunday.

File: Gabriella Engels was allegedly assaulted by Zimbabwe’s first lady, Grace Mugabe. Photo: Phill Magakoe / AFP

JOHANNESBURG – The mother of a South African woman who was assaulted by Grace Mugabe says she feels let down by her own government.

Debbie Engels’ daughter was allegedly assaulted by Zimbabwe’s first lady in Sandton last Sunday.

South Africa has since granted Mugabe diplomatic immunity, and she left the country early this morning.

“In a way, we expected it because this government has proved time and again that their political allies are more important, they have confirmed that they rather keep peace than to protect their own citizens.”

