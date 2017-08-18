Source: Moyo, Bhebhe allege sinister plot to split MDC-T – NewsDay Zimbabwe August 18, 2017

TOP MDC T officials, who were recently allegedly assaulted for boycotting the signing of the MDC Alliance pact, have alleged there was a “sinister” plot to split the party.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

Party national chairman, Lovemore Moyo, yesterday said he was loyal to MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, claiming the party had been infiltrated by people who wanted to cause it to split following the violent incident a few weeks ago.

“They (infiltrators) want to see the opposition divided and are trying by all means necessary to overshadow main issues of national importance using such silly claims,” he said.

“We know them, that’s what they always do, and have done before, but as individuals, we are members of the MDC and position holders. Remember, we are not talking about ordinary members here, but senior members, we are not going to be divided just like that.”

Moyo refuted claims that they were on the verge of joining the newly-formed Alliance for the People’s Agenda (APA) led by Nkosana Moyo.

“It’s a well-choreographed strategy and agenda to divide us, but we are remaining focused on preparing for the upcoming elections as a party,” the party’s organising secretary, Abednico Bhebhe, said.

“There have been several messages circulating alleging that we are to planning to quit, but that is far from it.”

Recently, MDC T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora told Southern Eye that Tsvangirai would soon meet his deputy, Thokozani Khupe, Bhebhe and Moyo to iron out differences over the formation of a coalition.

Khupe and her allies were reportedly against a blanket unity deal with other opposition parties, insisting they should only sign coalitions in areas where the MDC-T has fared badly against Zanu PF in past elections.

She was not available for comment yesterday, but Bhebhe reiterated claims that “infiltrators” had taken advantage of the differences to push an agenda that “we are quitting the party to join APA or launch our own party”.

The MDC-T has, since its formation in 1999, suffered several splits over differing opinions.