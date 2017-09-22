Source: Mugabe abusing presidential powers – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 22 September 2017

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe might have acted contrary to the

Constitution when he invoked Presidential Powers, which could render his

action null and void, constitutional law experts said yesterday.

This comes after Mugabe last week invoked presidential powers to amend the

Electoral Act and to stay the attachment and sale in execution of

Chitungwiza Municipality’s property.

The regulations came into force immediately, but will expire after 180

days.

To avoid the regulations expiring, government will now have to bring the

new regulations before Parliament to validate the president’s amendments.

The new Constitution adopted in 2013 proscribed Mugabe from using the

Presidential Powers Act to promulgate law, except where there is proper

and sound justification as to why there is need to use them.

Constitutional law expert Alex Magaisa said the Presidential Powers

(Temporary Measures) Act not only delegates primary law-making power to

the president but was ultra vires the new charter.

“The continued use of the Presidential Powers Act is unconstitutional. The

Electoral Act can only be amended by primary legislation,” Magaisa said on

microblogging site twitter.

“…it’s a toxic precedent. The Presidential Powers Act is

unconstitutional.”

MDC chief whip Innocent Gonese said although the laws were necessary,

Mugabe should respect the Constitution and set an example of adherence to

the rule of law.

“The new constitution is clear on the separation of powers and the role of

Parliament but old habits die hard,” Gonese said.

Law watchdog, Veritas, said it was not correct for Mugabe and government

to continue using repealed sections of the constitution.

“The Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) Act is unconstitutional in

its entirety and therefore invalid, making regulations under the Act also

invalid.

“But the government does not agree and it has continued to use the Act to

gazette regulations covering a fairly wide range of controversial issues;

it seems determined to treat the Act as valid law until a court decides

otherwise.

“So far, no one has launched a successful legal challenge to the

government’s position. But it is believed that a current High Court

application raises the issue.

Veritas said giving Mugabe sweeping power to enact regulations on anything

which can be covered by an Act of Parliament is a clear violation of the

principle of separation of powers.

“It is true that section 134 of the new Constitution allows Parliament to

delegate power to make statutory instruments such as regulations but,

unlike the old constitution, the section places severe restrictions on any

such delegation.”