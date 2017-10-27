Source: Mugabe Airways | Financial Gazette (News)
RESIDENT Robert Mugabe and his family are beneficial shareholders in an airline that is expected to be handed lucrative long-haul licences to London and the far East, multiple aviation sources said this week.
Company records for Zimbabwe Airways were not available from the local registry, but sources said the airline’s holding company has a Mauritius registration. An online search on the Mauritian registry did not yield any result, suggesting the company could have been registered under a name other than Zimbabwe Airways.
Although there is a company registered as Zimbabwe Airways with the companies’ registry in Harare, its file, 3015/12, could not be located by The Financial Gazette.
The Mugabes’ son-in-law, , the current chief operating officer at (AirZim), has been instrumental in setting the new airline up and is tipped to become its chief executive officer.
Transport Minister has also been heavily involved with the airline, taking part in negotiations for the lease of aircraft from Malaysia.
Details around the new airline have been a closely guarded secret.
In June, images of one of the planes, a Boeing 777-branded Zimbabwe Airlines, emerged as it completed a two-hour demo flight from Subang airport in Malaysia. This triggered speculation that loss-making national carrier Air Zimbabwe would rebrand and lease equipment.
It quickly emerged, however, that both the Air Zimbabwe board and chief executive , who was recently suspended, had no involvement in the planned new airline.Contacted for comment by The Financial Gazette yesterday, Gumbo denied reports that the Mugabe family owned Zimbabwe Airways. He, however, refused to disclose the airline’s owners, only saying it belongs to a consortium of local and non-resident Zimbabweans.
He said the Zimbabwe Aviation Leasing Company would lease the planes to Zimbabwe Airways.
Gumbo said speculation that the Mugabes were involved with Zimbabwe Airways stemmed from his 2016 visit to Malaysia in their company.
“We were on the same flight with the first family, on their way to Singapore, while I dropped off in Malaysia for the lease negotiations. I then followed them to Singapore and we returned back together,” Gumbo said.
Asked why he was involved in equipment negotiations for a private airline, Gumbo said his role was to facilitate such deals for any Zimbabwean willing to invest in aviation.
“Let there be no confusion over that trip with the first family,” Gumbo said.
Of late, Gumbo, one of the more accessible officials in Mugabe’s Cabinet, has taken to giving cryptic answers to queries about Zimbabwe Airways.
Early this month, Gumbo seemed to suggest to the state-controlled Sunday Mail newspaper that Zimbabwe Airways would replace Air Zimbabwe as the national carrier.
Asked by the newspaper if, as rumoured, the new airline would unveil its fleet on November 9, to coincide with the renaming of the Harare International Airport to Robert Mugabe International, Gumbo said: “We will talk when the time comes. The project is mine but what you are talking about is not correct.”
On Tuesday, Gumbo told state television that the promoters of the new airline were “enterprising private investors.”
Gumbo added that the new airline would operate the long-haul routes abandoned by Air Zimbabwe. The national carrier has long ceased servicing international routes due to a combination of debt and lack of appropriate equipment.
Contacted for comment, Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) chief executive officer, David Chaota said: “I am sure they did (complete licencing process) but not from the CAAZ perspective. Airline licences are obtained from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development. So I don’t know yet if Zimbabwe Airways has the licence and who owns it because we haven’t received the papers.”
Last week, Zimbabwe Airways, which has been advertising executive positions up to chief operating officer in the local press, contracted Sigma Aviation, a leading airline industry recruitment agency to scout for B777 captains.
The airline is offering lucrative perks and salaries, which are significantly higher than those offered by Air Zimbabwe.
“Sigma Aviation is pleased to announce we are accepting applications for B777 captains for our new client, Zimbabwe Airways,” the agency said in a statement.
“Zimbabwe Airlines is a new airline, commencing operations shortly from Harare, Zimbabwe. Successful candidates are expected to take home approximately US$9 137, based on a net basic salary of US$8 000,” the statement added.
COMMENTS
RUBBER HITS THE ROAD!
The Rubber Hits the Road
by Mark Steyn
Steyn on the Commonwealth
October 24, 2017
Half a decade or so back, I wrote: “It’s a good basic axiom that if you take a quart of ice-cream and a quart of dog feces and mix ’em together the result will taste more like the latter than the former. That’s the problem with the U.N.”
Absolutely right, if I do say so myself. When you make the free nations and the thug states members of the same club, the danger isn’t that they’ll meet each other half-way but that the free world winds up going three-quarters, seven-eighths of the way.
That’s how it went last Friday when the World Health Organization, ostensibly one of the least nutty operating units of the UN (compared with, say, the Human Rights Council), announced that Robert Mugabe was being appointed a WHO “Goodwill Ambassador”. Mr Mugabe’s idea of “goodwill” is to send his goons round to your farmhouse to announce he’s stealing your land – and, if you’re minded to object, kill your farm workers or wife or kid. When Zimbabwe’s nonagenarian monster goes Goodwill hunting, best not to stand in his path.
Yesterday the WHO was forced to back down. But how did it ever get as far as an official announcement? Mugabe’s greatest contribution to “world health” has been to raise the comparative life expectancy of every other country by dramatically reducing his own over his first quarter-century:
Life expectancy in Zimbabwe, 1980: 59.39 years
Life expectancy in Zimbabwe, 2005: 41.76 years
In fairness, this wasn’t accomplished merely through killing people. He also starves his hospitals of basic drugs and materials, while jetting off to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur for the world-class medical treatment that keeps him remarkably spry at the age of 93. This thug has outlived all those who delivered into his hands “the jewel of Africa”, as he told Ian Smith, the defiant Prime Minister of white Rhodesia, on independence back in 1980. As I wrote in The National Post in 2002:
After two decades of Mr. Mugabe’s stewardship, per capita income has fallen by half, inflation is running at over 100% and unemployment at 60%, and the government has no idea how to correct any of these lamentable developments except by forcing white farmers off their property and turning productive land to dust. The official position is that the present situation is the fault of the white minority and of Britain.
Indeed. Mr Mugabe accused Her Britannic Majesty’s Government of a secret plan to impose homosexuality throughout the Commonwealth. There’s a conspiracy theory we can all get behind:
Robert Mugabe subsequently warmed to his theme and called Tony Blair a “gay gangster” leading “the gay government of the gay United gay Kingdom”. A Downing Street spokesgay denied the charge:
‘The Prime Minister is not a gay gangster.’
Back in 1980, Robert Mugabe was a cold but courtly Afro-Marxist. He liked cricket for its “civilizing” influence, he had English hunting scenes on the place mats at Government House, and he spoke in the elegant vowels of a post-war London drawing room, not the flatted tones of the veldt settler. He was always an economic illiterate, and a vicious killer as required, but he was not, as he now appears to be, stark staring nuts. Many have speculated on the reasons for this. In Zimbabwe, it is widely believed he’s been driven insane by tertiary syphilis. From my 2002 column:
Reliable sources claim Mr. Mugabe’s manhood has crumbled away to nothing. Last year, George Potgieter, the manager of a Harare engineering company, wound up in court after telling his workers that (according to court records) “they had no brains because they were being led by a President who had a rubber penis made in China”. The workers immediately seized Mr. Potgieter and took him to the nearest police station for breaking the Law and Order Maintenance Act, which forbids exposing the President to “hatred, contempt or ridicule”.
I’m not sure what extradition arrangements we have with Harare, so let me hasten to add that neither I nor the editors of The National Post were for one minute suggesting Mr Mugabe has a rubber penis — or, if he has, we’re sure it’s very impressive and top of the range, certainly not some factory-made Chinese thing. And one can quite understand why one would go to Beijing for penile reconstruction rather than trusting such a procedure to what’s left of Zimbabwe’s hospitals after a third of a century in Mugabe’s tender hands.
I’m no shrink, but it seems to me that if one’s twig and berries crumble away to nothing it could conceivably lead one to an unusually intense animus against certain forms of male sex. “We as chiefs should fight against western practices,” he said. “British homosexuals are worse than dogs and pigs.” And Zimbabwe’s homosexuals get jailed. If you’ve read Mark Steyn’s Passing Parade, you’ll know that Mr Mugabe’s longtime ally in the resistance movement and Zimbabwe’s first president was eventually convicted and imprisoned for sodomy. Even the 1982 law forbidding jokes about the presidential name couldn’t help him – not with headlines like “Man Raped by Banana” (The Herald), “Banana Forced Officer to Have Sex” (The Guardian), “Banana Appeals Against Sodomy Conviction” (the BBC) and, after he fled to South Africa, “Hand Over Banana, Mandela Told”.
The homophobia was a surprise to his old champions in the imperial metropolis. With his country crumbling away faster than his penis, there was now something for everyone to complain about. On the British right, Mugabe’s assaults on the white farmers vindicate everything they always said about him. On the British left, the rampant homophobia cost him the support of all those champagne socialists who cheered his rise to power 20 years earlier.
That’s what’s fascinating about the WHO appointment, and the limits of globalism. When John Kerry and Barack Obama swoon their paeans to the borderless world, they assume it will be a world in which one can “love equally” – or whatever the current catchphrase is. But the fecal ice cream principle applies: It’s not just that they meet the thugs halfway and appoint someone who’s antipathetic to homosexuality; they elevate someone who hates and torments homosexuals. That’s a good preview of how the western liberals’ “borderless world” will go.
It is outrageous that this pipsqueak goon endures in Harare. While Britain and other former colonial powers turned a blind eye to Africa, the likes of Mugabe looted their governments’ treasuries, their countries’ resources, their peoples’ wealth and western taxpayers’ bountiful “development” funds. You still hear African leaders demanding to know why the US won’t set up a “Marshall plan for Africa”, which conveniently overlooks the fact that since 1960 the west has sunk the cost of the Marshall plan many times over into the dark continent with nothing to show for it other than a few extra zeroes on the Swiss bank balances of the dictators-for-life. While the west snoozed complacently, the Afro-Marxist kleptocrats ransacked a continent.
But the civilized world lacks the will even to confine people like Mugabe – which is why the WHO’s executive board could not even rouse itself to object to an obvious affront until after the announcement had been made. As I said, Robert Mugabe is a pipsqueak. So what do you call people who cannot stand up to the most absurd provocations of bankrupt pipsqueaks? Whether or not Mr Mugabe has no penis, the free members of the UN have no balls.