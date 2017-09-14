Source: Mugabe appoints Goba as substantive PG – NewsDay Zimbabwe September 14, 2017

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe has appointed Ray Goba as substantive Prosecutor-General (PG), a position he had held in an acting capacity since July last year.

by XOLISANI NCUBE

Goba takes over from Johannes Tomana, who was initially suspended in July last year before he was fired in June this year for incompetence and misconduct. The new PG is on a six-year contract which is subject to renewal.

The appointment was announced in an Extraordinary Government Gazette published yesterday by the Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda.

Goba landed the post after he came tops in public interviews held last month by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), shrugging off competition from six other interviewees.

“It is, hereby, notified that His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe has appointed Ray Hamilton Goba as the Prosecutor-General with immediate effect,” read part of the Gazette.

Goba was adjudged the best candidate despite having a criminal record in Namibia, where he was convicted in 2002 for obstructing the course of justice in a traffic-related incident.

According to section 259(3) of the Constitution, the PG is appointed by the President on the advice of the JSC following the procedure for the appointment of a judge.