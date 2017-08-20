Source: Mugabe birthday declared public holiday – DailyNews Live
Andrew Kunambura 19 August 2017
HARARE – President Robert Mugabe’s deification crusade moved a notch
higher yesterday, with government creating a new public holiday in his
honour.
The Robert Gabriel Mugabe National Youth Day, which restless Zanu PF
youths have been clamouring for, will be commemorated annually on his
birthday, February 21.
Addressing a press conference in Harare yesterday, Home Affairs minister
Ignatius Chombo said the holiday was approved by Cabinet on Wednesday.
The holiday was created in terms of section two of the Public Holidays and
Prohibition of Business Act.
“We have called this press conference to announce the designation of 21st
February as a national public holiday which shall be called the Robert
Gabriel Mugabe National Youth Day. This is with effect from 21st February,
2018,” Chombo said.
“This declaration comes as a culmination of years of advocacy and lobbying
initially made by the founders of the 21st February Movement and
subsequently by the Zanu PF national youth league.
“The youths are acknowledging the unparalleled, visionary, persistent and
principles of president and first secretary of Zanu PF and honouring him
for the peace, tranquillity, harmony and quiet prevailing among the people
of Zimbabwe.
“The youth league had resolved every year from 2012 that the 21st February
be declared a national public holiday. The past three Zanu PF conferences
passed a resolution asking government to declare 21st February a national
public holiday. The same resolution was also made by several Zanu PF
congresses,” he said.
Chombo said the main objective behind the holiday was “to highlight the
values and principles so brilliantly displayed by the president …which
have resulted in an exemplary life which our youths want to emulate.”
He said the Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment ministry would
now take over the organisation of the annual 21st February Movement
commemorations but would be working closely with the Zanu PF youth league.
This means the event would now get State funding, further straining the
already lean fiscus.
Although he acknowledged the pressure piled by current Zanu PF secretary
for youth affairs Kudzanai Chipanga, Chombo denied that he had expedited
the declaration following threats by the firebrand youthful politician
that they would chase him away from next year’s 21st February Movement
celebrations if he did not do so.
“Chipanga is just 34 and there have been calls for this day to be declared
a public holiday for the past 22 years.
“It is only a coincidence that it’s being declared during his tenure. I am
not in any way responding to Chipanga,” Chombo said.
The press conference was attended by Youth, Indigenisation and Economic
Empowerment minister Patrick Zhuwao; Agriculture, Irrigation and
Mechanisation minister Joseph Made; Information, Media and Broadcasting
Services minister Chris Mushohwe, Deputy Tourism and Hospitality minister
Annastasia Ndlovu and former Zanu PF national political commissar Webster
Shamu.
