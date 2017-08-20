Source: Mugabe birthday declared public holiday – DailyNews Live

Andrew Kunambura 19 August 2017

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe’s deification crusade moved a notch

higher yesterday, with government creating a new public holiday in his

honour.

The Robert Gabriel Mugabe National Youth Day, which restless Zanu PF

youths have been clamouring for, will be commemorated annually on his

birthday, February 21.

Addressing a press conference in Harare yesterday, Home Affairs minister

Ignatius Chombo said the holiday was approved by Cabinet on Wednesday.

The holiday was created in terms of section two of the Public Holidays and

Prohibition of Business Act.

“We have called this press conference to announce the designation of 21st

February as a national public holiday which shall be called the Robert

Gabriel Mugabe National Youth Day. This is with effect from 21st February,

2018,” Chombo said.

“This declaration comes as a culmination of years of advocacy and lobbying

initially made by the founders of the 21st February Movement and

subsequently by the Zanu PF national youth league.

“The youths are acknowledging the unparalleled, visionary, persistent and

principles of president and first secretary of Zanu PF and honouring him

for the peace, tranquillity, harmony and quiet prevailing among the people

of Zimbabwe.

“The youth league had resolved every year from 2012 that the 21st February

be declared a national public holiday. The past three Zanu PF conferences

passed a resolution asking government to declare 21st February a national

public holiday. The same resolution was also made by several Zanu PF

congresses,” he said.

Chombo said the main objective behind the holiday was “to highlight the

values and principles so brilliantly displayed by the president …which

have resulted in an exemplary life which our youths want to emulate.”

He said the Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment ministry would

now take over the organisation of the annual 21st February Movement

commemorations but would be working closely with the Zanu PF youth league.

This means the event would now get State funding, further straining the

already lean fiscus.

Although he acknowledged the pressure piled by current Zanu PF secretary

for youth affairs Kudzanai Chipanga, Chombo denied that he had expedited

the declaration following threats by the firebrand youthful politician

that they would chase him away from next year’s 21st February Movement

celebrations if he did not do so.

“Chipanga is just 34 and there have been calls for this day to be declared

a public holiday for the past 22 years.

“It is only a coincidence that it’s being declared during his tenure. I am

not in any way responding to Chipanga,” Chombo said.

The press conference was attended by Youth, Indigenisation and Economic

Empowerment minister Patrick Zhuwao; Agriculture, Irrigation and

Mechanisation minister Joseph Made; Information, Media and Broadcasting

Services minister Chris Mushohwe, Deputy Tourism and Hospitality minister

Annastasia Ndlovu and former Zanu PF national political commissar Webster

Shamu.