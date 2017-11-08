Source: Mugabe betrayed us: Mutsvangwa | The Zimbabwean

The war vets accused Mugabe of betraying the spirit of the revolution which brought about Zimbabwe’s Independence in 1980.

“As such we have expelled Robert Gabriel Mugabe from his position as the president and first secretary of our revolutionary Zanu (PF) with immediate effect. In the same manner we have fired Grace Mugabe, Jonathan Moyo, Phelekhezela Mphoko, Saviour Kasukuwere, Ignatius Chombo and Patrick Zhuwawo from the same revolutionary party with immediate effect,” says the statement.

Leaders of the party’s provincial structures who had been expelled by Mugabe in the past few days will remain in their places, said Mutsvangwa.

“We have opened our doors to all progressive Zimbabweans and those who were constructively dismissed and through frustration by the dictatorial leadership had gone on to form or join other parties. From now on we will concentrate on rebuilding the party, crafting a programme for inclusive economic growth and general socio-economic transformation.

“It is high time Zimbabwe recognised its full potential to the benefit of all its children,” said the statement.

The war vets thanked “numerous” business partners at home and in the diaspora who had offered them financial and material support. “Zimbabwe will soon be open for business and a business-friendly environment will be assured,” added Mutsvangwa in the statement.

