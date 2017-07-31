Source: ‘Mugabe insincere on terror gangs’ – DailyNews Live

31 July 2017

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe must order the arrest of suspected Zanu

PF terror gangs that he recently disowned while addressing a rally in

Lupane, social and political analysts contend.

At the Lupane presidential youth interface rally, Mugabe said: “I hear

there are groups that are moving around beating people. No, that is not

our way of doing of things.

“If you see them, push them off the road and give them the punishment they

deserve. Do not even wait for the police to come. We cannot have criminals

spoiling our good name.”

However, commentators have received the comments with mixed feelings with

some describing the president as a wily political fox.

Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) national director Jestina Mukoko said

speaking in forked tongues is far from what the issue of violence demands

in the run up to the 2018 elections.

“There is no way we can be convinced that the president was speaking

against violence when in the same speech he instructs youths to perpetrate

violence – when will they know when to stop?

“We are advocating for zero tolerance to all forms of violence. As ZPP we

believe that unless those who perpetrate violence are to account for their

actions and not by being subjected to more violence, we believe

perpetrators will begin to realise how expensive it is to be perpetrators.

Mukoko said she would have accepted if the police were called in to handle

those perpetrating violence “rather than call on some youths within the

party to deal with these people and then hand them over to the police

afterwards. Addressing political violence demands the right hand to know

what the left hand is doing.”

Zimbabwe Human Rights director Okay Machisa said while his organisation

appreciates any word against violence; it is still worrying that nothing

has been done about the recent clandestine wave of destruction of property

belonging to opposition politicians.

“For the president to just dissociate his party from these terror gangs

and do nothing about it is not enough. That way it would appear as if his

only worry is the public damage done to his name and that of his party,

and not the rule of law.

“Furthermore, the government of Mugabe continues to react with force to

peaceful demonstrations for electoral reforms. There has not been any

restraint of the police who use teargas, baton charges and water cannons

in public places,” said Machisa.

He added that this selective censure of political violence and the denial

of citizen’s constitutional rights, and lack of effort to find groups that

have been abducting activists, puts the authorities’ commitment to ending

violence in doubt, unless the perpetrators are investigated and sanctioned

through the avenues of the law.

“Despite a two-year-old High Court order, for instance, the government has

not done anything to trace activist Itai Dzamara, who was abducted in

March 2015.

“Just recently a University of Zimbabwe (UZ) student, Fanuel Kaseke, was

abducted and tortured by yet unknown assailants after a college protest by

medical students.

“If the president’s statements against violence are not to be taken as

public posturing, his government must act on police brutality and the

activities of clandestine groups affiliated to his party,” said Machisa.

Mining activist Farai Maguwu said: “It’s just that the group (youth gang)

was operating outside known Zanu PF terror cells, hence its clear

objectives are unknown.

“The president is not against political violence but he requires that each

act of terror is sanctioned by the party and the executors must be within

the hierarchy of the party where they report their activities to their

superiors. As it were this group was a loose Canon with no established

links with the party leadership.”

MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu said: “Mugabe is a wily political fox. He

always indicates left but invariably he turns right. He never means what

he says nor says what he means.

“Fundamentally, he condones political violence as long as it ensures his

continued hold on power. You can only trust him at your own peril.”

Social commentator Rejoice Ngwenya said not a single Zanu PF person has

been jailed so far for political violence.

“This proves that Mugabe’s comments are hypocritical – he epitomises

violence.

“Mugabe is the chief architect of political violence. It is in his DNA.

That is why he was willing to kill white commercial farmers just to

expropriate their land. The years 2008 and Gukurahundi were under his

watch.”

Zimbabwe Election Support Network director Rindai Chipfunde-Vava said: “As

election campaigns heat up we call upon political parties and their

supporters to ensure that there is zero tolerance to political violence.

“In addition, there is need to create enforceable punitive measures to

eliminate political violence and build a conducive political environment

which guarantees the enjoyment of fundamental freedoms.

“The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission should also closely liaise with the

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and the Zimbabwe Republic Police to bring

perpetrators of violence to book.”

Media practitioner Nigel Nyamutumbu said Mugabe has for a long time

demonstrated his double standards and hypocrisy on the violence that has

characterised Zimbabwe’s political landscape by merely paying lip service

to the scourge.

“Had the president been sincere about ending impunity for political

violence, we surely would have had more cases of arrests of the

perpetrators by the police and we could also have seen more proactive

interventions by the respective state agencies in fostering a peaceful

political environment.

“As it stands, the president’s disassociation from the violence can at

best be described as politicking,” said Nyamutumbu.

Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (ZIPP) president Blessing Kasiyamhuru

said his party calls for peaceful campaigns ahead of the 2018 elections.

“The advent of elections violence has conspired to rob citizens of the

choice to elect leaders as guaranteed by the constitution of Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwean elections violence situation is both physical and spiritual,

simultaneously portraying a dualistic nature yet experienced in a fatal

singularity by the victims who are at the sharp end of the stick

regardless of the source of the violence.”

Kasiyamhuru added that the electoral violence is Zimbabwe’s public enemy

number one followed closely by corruption. ”

This phenomenon has disenfranchised more than half of the eligible

Zimbabwean voters both within and outside of the borders of Zimbabwe by

forcing deep voter apathy in the electorate.

“Voter apathy is the single most self-defeating strategy that any citizen

can adopt in a constitutional democracy. It’s mostly as a result of

citizens feeling that their choice means nothing, they believe the end is

obvious and by so doing giving ultimate advantage to the ruling party.”

The ZIPP president said there are three critical periods in the electoral

cycle in which violence occur in Zimbabwe.

“The pre-electoral period; the electoral period (the official campaign

period up to and including Election Day); and the post-electoral period

(the processing and communication of election results and the aftermath,

including electoral dispute resolution.)

“Electoral violence is not limited to just the killing and maiming of

citizens but includes intimidation, fear and denial of electoral rights.”

Social commentator Rashweat Mukundu said this is a positive statement by

the President and anyone who has watched the violence meted on opposition

supporters by this group will attest that it is among some of the most

heinous.

“The impunity and growing culture of politically-motivated violence is

nauseating and instead of ending it here, those who perpetrated the

violence are known, now let us see the arrest and prosecution of the

perpetrators, and let us also see other elements that perpetrate violence

youth militia, police being put on a leash,” said Mukundu.