Source: Mugabe relative jailed for fraud – NewsDay Zimbabwe September 28, 2017

President Robert Mugabe’s close relative from the Chidziva clan, Charles Jenami (39), has been jailed for an effective eight years for engaging in fraudulent land allocations.

In passing sentence last week, Chinhoyi magistrate, Jessie Kufa said Jenami’s moral blameworthiness ways high, hence, the need for a lengthy custodial term.

Jenami, who masquerades as Chief Chidziva of Banket, allegedly appointed Godfrey Chirandu, as his agent and approached different people, whom he allocated pieces of land for agricultural purposes.

Chirandu, working on Jenami’s instructions, approached the complainant in the matter, John Solomon Marau (70) of Musanhu village in Makonde, and misrepresented that he could get him a plot to farm in Zvimba.

The court heard Marau then paid Chirandu $350 for the said plot, which he was allocated sometime in 2013 in Raffingora.

The complainant went on to build some structures as he cleared the land.

It was averred the accused later demanded two head of cattle on top of the money he had received earlier and the complainant complied.

The court heard Marau only discovered that he had been duped after officials from Zvimba Rural District Council stormed his homestead and demolished the structures he had built, claiming ownership of the property.

Marau confronted Chirandu, who in turn referred him to Jenami, leading to the latter’s arrest after several other people reported him for similar offences.

Jenami is already serving a jail term that he is set to complete in 2022.

Eugine Moyo prosecuted.

— NewsAnchor.