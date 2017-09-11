Source: Mugabe, SA row escalates – DailyNews Live

DEPUTY EDITOR 10 September 2017

HARARE – Gwede Mantashe, the secretary-general of South Africa’s ruling

African National Congress (ANC), has hit back at President Robert Mugabe

for his recent attacks on him and the late Nelson Mandela as the row

ignited by the 93-year-old remarks fails to cool down tempers.

Mugabe has in the past few days attacked Mandela and the ANC chief in

remarks which have drawn fears of a possible diplomatic row between the

two neighbours.

“President Mugabe should not insult the person & legacy of President

Nelson Mandela. Zimbabwe should be very thankful to us.

“President Mugabe cannot insult us. We don’t research their crisis, we

meet it on the streets,” Mantashe vented his fury on micro blogging site,

Twitter, on Friday evening.

Mugabe on Thursday took a dig at Mantashe for his response to the

nonagenarian’s attacks on Mandela which did not sit well with both the ANC

and President Jacob Zuma’s government.

That was after Mantashe had on Tuesday told the South African media that

he had made a formal complaint during his tele-conversation with Zanu PF

secretary for administration Ignatius Chombo in which he conveyed South

Africa’s and ANC’s outrage at Mugabe’s attacks on Mandela.

“I made this remark in regard to South Africa and what do they call him .

. . Gwede Mantashe stupidly reacted. Yes, they only fought to remove

apartheid. This was it. We talked to them…” Mugabe said in his attack on

the ANC secretary-general.

Tensions have been high ever since Mugabe made claims that Mandela valued

his own freedom more than the economic freedom of his people, that’s why

“everything is in whites’ hands”.

“What was the most important thing for (Mandela) was his release from

prison and nothing else. He cherished that freedom more than anything else

and forgot why he was put in jail,”

“I was in South Africa recently talking to a minister in President Jacob

Zuma’s office and I did ask him how they have handled the land issue after

attaining independence. I did ask him why they left the whites with

everything. He answered my question in English and said: `Ask your friend

Mandela.'”

“They (whites) are in control of land, industries and companies and are

now the employers of the blacks. These blacks have failed to liberate

themselves from white supremacy all because of what Mandela did,” Mugabe

said in his remarks which have left the South Africans outraged.

Mugabe’s attacks on Mandela, the late global icon and former South African

first black president, came as Zuma and his government are under pressure

to justify the decision to grant First Lady Grace Mugabe diplomatic

immunity when she was facing charges of allegedly assaulting a local

model.

Grace was last month granted diplomatic immunity after South African

Police Services said it wanted her charged over allegations of assault

made by Gabriella Engels, a 20-year-old South African model she found with

her two sons at an upmarket hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg.

South African opposition and rights groups are pursuing the matter in the

courts.

Political analysts have warned that if Mugabe is not restrained from his

“unwarranted” attacks on South Africa and its leadership, Zimbabwe could

spark a serious diplomatic row with its biggest trading partner which

could lead to a serious fallout.