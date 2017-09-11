Source: Mugabes’ Alpha & Omega brand suffers – DailyNews Live

Staff Writer 11 September 2017

HARARE – First Lady Grace Mugabe has pleaded with her detractors to stop

smearing the image of President Robert Mugabe’s Alpha Omega Dairy (Pvt)

Ltd saying it is negatively affecting business.

The business came under the spotlight during a recent Zanu PF youth

interface rally in Gwanda where claims emerged that the dairy’s ice creams

where used to poison Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Speaking during last Saturday’s Zanu PF youth interface rally in Bindura,

Grace said accusations that they poisoned Mnangagwa are killing Alpha

Omega’s brand.

“Zanu PF is a revolutionary party; we don’t want people to walk around

saying all sorts of accusations while we keep quiet. As you are aware we

established a dairy this side. Surely for people to walk around saying our

ice cream is what poisoned Mnangagwa it’s unfair,” Grace said.

“It’s killing our brand and it will ultimately make the people we had

employed jobless. But (I am happy that) when it was said that it was the

first lady who poisoned Mnangagwa, he stood up and said `I did not eat ice

cream, I was not poisoned. As time goes on I will tell what made me sick.’

And he also said…he doesn’t know where the talk of ice cream comes in.”