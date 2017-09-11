Source: Mugabes’ Alpha & Omega brand suffers – DailyNews Live
Staff Writer 11 September 2017
HARARE – First Lady Grace Mugabe has pleaded with her detractors to stop
smearing the image of President Robert Mugabe’s Alpha Omega Dairy (Pvt)
Ltd saying it is negatively affecting business.
The business came under the spotlight during a recent Zanu PF youth
interface rally in Gwanda where claims emerged that the dairy’s ice creams
where used to poison Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Speaking during last Saturday’s Zanu PF youth interface rally in Bindura,
Grace said accusations that they poisoned Mnangagwa are killing Alpha
Omega’s brand.
“Zanu PF is a revolutionary party; we don’t want people to walk around
saying all sorts of accusations while we keep quiet. As you are aware we
established a dairy this side. Surely for people to walk around saying our
ice cream is what poisoned Mnangagwa it’s unfair,” Grace said.
“It’s killing our brand and it will ultimately make the people we had
employed jobless. But (I am happy that) when it was said that it was the
first lady who poisoned Mnangagwa, he stood up and said `I did not eat ice
cream, I was not poisoned. As time goes on I will tell what made me sick.’
And he also said…he doesn’t know where the talk of ice cream comes in.”
