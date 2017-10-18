Source: ‘Mugabe’s economic vandalism unpardonable’ – DailyNews Live

STAFF WRITER 18 October 2017

HARARE – The myriad of challenges bedevilling Zimbabwe today are

essentially man-made, a senior Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) official has said.

Addressing a press conference on the state of Zimbabwean economy in Harare

yesterday, TZ president Jacob Ngarivhume said the cash crisis, vendors,

unfriendly laws and policies, obsolete infrastructure and the rampant

greed and looting are products of continued Zanu PF misrule and could be

easily done away with once President Robert Mugabe and his party are voted

out of office in 2018.

“What . . . Mugabe and his government have done and are doing to Zimbabwe

is unpardonable.

“When elected officials deliberately take policy decisions that harm the

people, when their actions in office cause indescribable suffering, when

you have brought ruin and misery to so many for so long, you will be

forever remembered,” he said.

Ngarivhume, who is also the MDC Alliance spokesperson, added his voice on

the persistent calls for Zimbabwe to join the Rand Monetary Union as a

short-term measure “until we are ready to re-establish our Zim dollar

through a robust and productive industry”.

TZ led the anti-bond notes campaign that was ruthlessly crushed by police

in 2016, warning that the pseudo currency was a fraudulent scheme by

government to deprive citizens of their real money, replacing it with

worthless paper.

The TZ leader said vending was a result of unemployment in the country

which had reached record highs, adding that most of the vendors are

“graduates and retrenchees who could have been used productively in the

economy”.

Ngarivhume said recently, Highfield West Zanu PF MP Psychology Mazivisa

boasted that Zanu PF had created over two million informal jobs, “and yet

his principal has embarked on a mission to destroy what his party claims

to have created”.

Drawing similarities in timing between the vendors’ eviction blitz from

towns and cities with the widely-condemned Operation Murambasvina that

left some 700 000 people homeless in 2005, Ngarivhume said: “The timing of

it, just before a watershed election, smells of the deliberate and evil

schemes by . . . Mugabe to disenfranchise the urban voters in the wake of

the BVR voter registration currently going on.”

He also singled out the Indigenisation Act as well as SI 64 of 2016 as

policies and legislation that remained unfriendly to investors.

While encouraging Zimbabweans to register to vote in next year’s polls,

the TZ leader also said that 2018 was a defining moment for the country.

“It is time for a new culture of politics. It is time to reclaim our

sovereignty from those who are bent on serving themselves as they

systematically destroy our beloved country.”

Turning to the ongoing BVR voter registration, Ngarivhume said TZ and

other opposition parties had petitioned the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission

– and the elections body agreed – to use its officials on site as

commissioners of oath.