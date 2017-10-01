Source: Mugabe’s hypocrisy on Trump flaws unmistakable – The Zimbabwe Independent September 29, 2017

AS has become somewhat of a norm, President Robert Mugabe received a warm applause when he delivered his speech at the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly where he took the opportunity to challenge United States President Donald Trump to ensure global peace and not damnation.



Candid Comment,Owen Gagare

ogagare@zimind.co.zw

In his bellicose maiden address to the UN general assembly, Trump threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea before lashing out at a host of US adversaries, including Iran and Venezuela.

Trump said the US was “ready, willing and able” to take military action against North Korea, which he condemned for its kidnapping history, oppression, as well as missile and nuclear tests

Enter Mugabe, who parades himself as the voice of the voiceless on the global stage and a fighter against oppression and neo-colonialism.

“And on this may I say some of us were embarrassed, if not frightened by what appeared to be the return of the biblical, giant, called Goliath,” said Mugabe to a loud applause. “Are we having a return of Goliath to our midst, who threatens the extinction of other countries? May I say to the United States President, Mr Trump . . . blow your trumpet in a musical way towards the values of unity, peace, cooperation, togetherness, dialogue . . .”

The president emerged from the general assembly as some kind of a hero among those who are against Trump’s excesses and those who believe the US has over the years imposed itself as the world’s police officer.

Back home, Mugabe’s bootlickers went into overdrive, with Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa likening him to the biblical David, who felled Goliath — a feared Philistine giant — using a sling.

“We want you to know that when you spoke you were possessed by the spirit of Mbuya Nehanda herself and even God himself, there was none among the world leaders who could speak against what Goliath had said. Some leaders were attacked, but said nothing, but our David stood up against Goliath,” he said.

Indeed, it would have been a great speech, if Mugabe was presiding over a country with a thriving economy where the constitution, human rights and the rule of law are observed.

Sadly, while Mugabe equated Trump to a Goliath, millions of Zimbabweans actually view him as a Goliath and are desperate for a David to free them from his vice-like grip.

Mugabe returned from the US on Monday, but a day before his arrival, #This Flag activist Evan Mawarire was arrested while conducting a church service for pleading with government to act on bond notes and fuel shortages. This is the Mugabe Zimbabweans know — a Goliath who presides over a government which brutalises its own citizens and takes no action when people are kidnapped in broad daylight — Dzamara style.

Mugabe should blow his trumpet towards articulating and promoting Zimbabwe’s political, economic and cultural interests, not vilifying other countries and their leaders.