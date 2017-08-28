Pretoria – Robert Mugabe jnr, who is in the midst of a diplomatic storm caused by his mother, Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe, is apparently back in the country and has resumed his studies at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

Source: Mugabe’s son allegedly returns to SA to continue studies | News24

The Zimbabwean media earlier reported that Robert jnr and his younger brother, Bellarmine Chatunga, 21, arrived in Harare along with their parents on Sunday morning last week.

The Daily News quoted senior government sources as saying that the two men were back in Zimbabwe “permanently” because of their behaviour. However, it seems as if this was part of a ruse, because Robert jnr was back in South Africa the next day. It is suspected that they are hiding in one of their mother’s houses in Sandhurst, Johannesburg.

Assault

Both the Mugabe sons were present two weeks ago when their mother, Grace, allegedly assaulted a model, Gabriella Engels, 20, in a hotel room in Sandton while Engels had been visiting them.

In a controversial move, the South African government granted diplomatic immunity to Grace, shielding her from being prosecuted.

According to Rapport’s information, President Robert Mugabe, his wife and their two sons left for Harare from Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion at about 01:20 last Sunday morning.

Air Zimbabwe’s Flight UM459 departed as a normal commercial flight, without the normal presidential call sign, as is determined by protocol.

According to Rapport’s sources, there are no records on the arrival and departure database of the Department of Home Affairs about any of the Mugabes’ departure from the country.

However, Home Affairs spokesperson, David Hlabane, said the department’s offices at the Air Force Base were manned at the time and passports were scanned.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has applied for direct access to the Constitutional Court to have the diplomatic immunity granted to Grace Mugabe set aside.