Source: Mujuru launches ‘pungwe’ rallies – DailyNews Live

Fungi Kwaramba 6 September 2017

HARARE – Opposition National People’s Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru has

launched her bid for presidency with night vigils – popularly known as

pungwes – hoping to take votes from mainstream candidates in a tight race

that promises a strong turnout.

The 62-year-old was President Robert Mugabe’s deputy for a decade and seen

as the veteran leader’s shoo-in successor until he fired her in 2014,

accusing her of leading a plot to oust him.

She launched NPP this year to challenge her ally-turned-adversary, and has

started to prepare a campaign that will see her stand as a presidential

candidate in next year’s election, promising to revive the economy and

repair strained relations with the West.

NPP secretary-general Gift Nyandoro, who also doubles as her spokesperson,

said the former Cabinet minister and guerilla is launching night vigils,

which date back to the liberation struggle days when freedom fighters

organised them as strategies to mobilise the rural population.

The freedom fighters used the pungwes to solicit for support from

villagers.

“It is a roller-coaster programme that is done on a daily basis. The aim

is for the president to address every single of the 1 958 wards in

Zimbabwe before 2018 elections,” Nyandoro said.

“The aim is to tell Zimbabweans what NPP stands for among many other

important messages.

“Among other important messages is that she is encouraging Zimbabweans to

register in the voter registration exercise and to avoid voter apathy

because Zimbabweans owe it to themselves to liberate the country from

Mugabe hegemony. Remember she is a guerrilla and a war vet.”

The NPP was formed after the Zimbabwe People First split over

disagreements between Mujuru and the party’s founders – Didymus Mutasa and

Rugare Gumbo.

The rebranded party has also been hit by a series of resignations since

then and presently the party’s treasurer-general Wilbert Mubaiwa is

accusing the party’s leadership of having dictatorial tendencies.

In a letter to Mujuru, Mubaiwa – who had provided the NPP with offices –

is accusing Mujuru of stifling democracy and behaving similarly with her

erstwhile comrades in Zanu PF.

“I am at times convinced that the country’s problems are much bigger than

Mugabe and Zanu PF because of a clear testimony of the general and tragic

leadership failure across the entire political divide and spectrum in our

country in general and our party in particular,” said Mubaiwa.

Asked whether NPP will take any disciplinary action against Mubaiwa, who

is being left out from the party’s activities, including the ongoing night

vigils, Nyandoro said he can only comment when his principal finishes

dealing with the contents of the letter.

“His status is now an issue of due process enquiry and hence I am

constrained to comment on it since it might be subjudice.

“I am advised that he has penned a letter to the party president whose

contents I am not privy to,” Nyandoro said.

Several party officials have expressed disgruntlement over Mujuru’s

leadership style as well as failure to whip errant officials into line.