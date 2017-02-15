Source: Mujuru working with feared CIO – Mutasa – DailyNews Live

Fungi Kwaramba 15 February 2017

HARARE – In a sensational claim that is set to rip the troubled Zimbabwe

People First (ZPF) further apart, former State Security minister and one

of the founders of the fledgling party, Didymus Mutasa, has accused former

Vice President Joice Mujuru of working with the country’s dreaded Central

Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, while responding to claims by the

Mujuru camp that he and the other ZPF elder, Rugare Gumbo, were working

with intelligence operatives to derail her, Mutasa – who superintended

over the CIO for a long time while still in government – counter-claimed

that it was in fact the former VP who was allegedly collaborating with

spooks.

He also said that contrary to the belief by many members of the public,

Mujuru was still being “guarded and protected” by intelligence operatives,

more than two years after she was hounded out of the ruling Zanu PF and

subsequently fired from the government by President Robert Mugabe.

However, and according to the law, Mujuru is entitled to all the benefits

accorded to sitting vice presidents – including pensions and holiday

allowances, although there is no specific mention of security.

“I have not talked to any official in Zanu PF other than the president.

How could we be infiltrated as we stand? We are surprised that that

accusation (about working with Zanu PF and the CIO) comes from her because

she is the one who is working with the CIO,” Mutasa told the Daily News in

the exclusive interview.

“She is surrounded by the CIO, from her driver to her back people. The

people who support her are people that I know very well. I even know them

by name, so it is surprising to me that she would make such accusations.

“That accusation against Gumbo and myself . . . is what she is doing, and

she thinks that is what we are also doing. If I was (working with the CIO)

you would be the first to know,” the miffed Mutasa added.

But ZPF spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire scoffed at his claims, accusing

Mutasa and other fired officials of working against progressive ideas.

“I used to think he is old, but I think he has gone beyond what old

signifies. He was part of us and being the former CIO minister, it should

have been his duty to fish out these elements for the good of the party.

“That he didn’t, and those CIO elements are still in the party as he

claims, shows two things. Either that Mutasa is deliberately lying in a

futile attempt to alienate supporters from the party, or that those

elements were planted by him and were doing work for him,” Mawarire fumed.

“At first they didn’t want us to hold the 10 provincial rallies we did

last year, and they didn’t want the party to elect a substantive

leadership at the convention. They also didn’t want the party to enter

into a coalition with other democratic forces.

“In fact, they didn’t want anything good for the party and worked so hard

just to make sure they remained in control of every activity and everybody

in the party.

“Their idea of a party was a cultist organisation where Didymus Mutasa was

the deity and Rugare Gumbo his prophet,” Mawarire added.

According to the Constitution, with regards to the remuneration and perks

of the executive, “A person who has ceased to be president or vice

president is entitled to receive a pension equivalent to the salary of a

sitting president or vice president, as the case may be, and such

allowances and other benefits as may be prescribed under an Act of

Parliament”.

The pensions and allowances are paid from the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

Mutasa and other ZPF party bigwigs have been feuding with Mujuru since

their stunning public fall-out last week, which left the one-year-old

movement on the brink.

This was after Mujuru that had expelled Gumbo and Mutasa, together with

five other party heavyweights – on account of them being alleged Zanu PF

agents and working to topple her from her interim position.

“Having done extensive consultation within the rank and file of the party

and also in my capacity as the president with the executive authority to

ensure its wellbeing, I hereby announce the expulsion of the following

members from Zimbabwe People First with immediate effect: Rugare Gumbo,

Didymus Mutasa, Margaret Dongo, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, Luckson Kandemiri,

Munacho Mutezo and Claudious Makova,” Mujuru said, justifying her

decision to axe the bigwigs.

But no sooner had she completed her briefing than the situation turned

into a complete farce, when Mutasa and Gumbo announced at their own press

conference that they had also similarly and summarily expelled Mujuru from

ZPF.

Mutasa and Gumbo have since taken control of the party’s affairs after

they claimed that they were the owners of the fledgling opposition party

and its image rights.

Apart from her bickering with Mutasa and the other senior officials,

Mujuru was also dealt a body blow when she suffered mass desertions,

including receiving resignations from some of her longtime aides such as

Sylvester Nguni, Ray Kaukonde and retired brigadier-general Aggripa

Mutambara.

Mutasa also moved to blame Mujuru yesterday for allegedly causing mayhem

in ZPF, further narrating how they, during their time together in Zanu PF,

had apparently plotted how to catapult her to power.

“We started talking about this thing (for Joice to lead) when we were

still in Zanu PF. Simon Khaya Moyo, Webster Shamu, Gumbo and myself used

to go to her office (for this),” Mutasa told the Daily News.

“Sometimes we would go to the meetings together, sometimes we would go

separately. But she knew that this could come about and as far as we were

concerned we didn’t see the reason why she took such a long time to make

up her mind and become our leader,” he added.

Mutasa said the three of them (him, Mujuru and Gumbo) had initially agreed

that they would have equal power “but someone whispered in her ears the

wrong words”, leading to the current ruckus.

“The question about whether we can go back and talk to her can best be

answered by Mai Mujuru. It’s three people; two on one side and the other

one on her side alone.

“We had agreed in principle that we would work together as equals, and

that if there were any disagreements between us, we would stop and go and

think, and then resume discussions the following time. But we had never

had such an issue or position,” Mutasa said ruefully.

Despite the cracks in ZPF, Mujuru, who has been working behind the scenes

with opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and other smaller parties towards

the formation of the planned grand opposition coalition, remains confident

of participating in the 2018 national polls.

And although Tsvangirai was said to be disappointed with the turmoil

engulfing ZPF, the former prime minister in the government of national

unity has said that Mujuru has proved to be a significant opposition

player – and that the two would work together with others to dethrone

Mugabe and Zanu PF from power next year.

Analysts have also consistently said that a united opposition, fighting

with one purpose, would bring to an end Mugabe’s long rule – especially at

this time when the country’s economy is dying and the increasingly frail

nonagenarian is battling to keep his warring Zanu PF united.

