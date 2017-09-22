Source: Mutezo in trouble over Zesa transformer – NewsDay Zimbabwe September 22, 2017

Former Energy and Power Development deputy minister Munacho Mutezo has been fined $200 for authorising his driver to transport an electricity transformer from his farm in Odzi to Harare without the requisite papers.

BY Jairos Saunyama

Mutezo (52), who was fired from Zanu PF on allegations of working with axed former Vice-President Joice Mujuru, pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful transportation of property belonging to Zesa Holdings when he appeared before Marondera magistrate Ignatious Mugova on Wednesday.

The ZimPF official was ordered to pay a $200 fine or face 30 days’ imprisonment.

According to court papers, on September 16, at around 1am, Minerals and Border Control Unit police detectives were conducting a stop-and-search roadblock at the 71km peg along Harare-Mutare Highway before intercepting a Nissan pick-up truck which was being driven by Judah Gamira.

During the search, the police detectives discovered that the vehicle was carrying a ZETDC 200KVA electricity transformer.

The detectives then demanded the requisite special police clearance certificate which should be carried by anyone transporting any material used in connection with distribution or supply of electricity from the driver, but he failed to produce it.

The driver then indicated that he had been authorised by Mutezo, who was the owner of the vehicle, to ferry the transformer from Rutendo Farm in Odzi to Harare.

The detectives then arrested the accused after he had confirmed that he was the one who had authorised the driver.

The value of the transformer was put at $10 236,20.

Tariro Shirichena-Chamisa prosecuted.