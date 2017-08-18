Source: Mystery surrounds Mnangagwa poisoning – The Zimbabwe Independent August 18, 2017

Mystery surrounds Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s illness as two contending narratives have emerged following a food poisoning scare which erupted while he was attending a Zanu PF youth interface rally in Gwanda last week.

By Elias Mambo

This comes amid indications Mnangagwa is likely to return home this weekend after week-long medical treatment in South Africa.

There are two contending stories with regards to Mnangagwa’s illness: the first is that of food poisoning which government has proffered.

It entails that he ate contaminated food, while those close to the vice-president say he ate poisoned food (food deliberately laced with poison).

This week, Information minister Chris Mushowe allayed fears that Mnangagwa could have been poisoned.

“I just wanted to allay fears that some people are getting out of the mischievous social media maniacs who throw unfounded stories on the social media. There is absolutely nothing like that. He is fine,” he said.

“Some stories went to the extent that perhaps he was poisoned, some went to the extent that he ate ice cream from Gushungo Dairies. What the doctors think happened is that perhaps he ate some stale food which then means it is really not poison in the sense that the people are trying to allege,” Mushowe said.

However, those close to Mnangagwa have dismissed the theory that Mnangagwa ate “stale food” and are insisting the vice-president suffered minor damages to his liver and kidney due to poisoning.

Chain of events

Mnangagwa left Harare with Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi and Health minister David Parirenyatwa and his deputy on Saturday August 12 in the morning aboard an Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopter. He arrived in Gwanda around 10am.

Sources said upon arrival Mnangagwa was looking healthy and he attended the official launch of the Community Information Centre at Gwanda Post Office.

After the launch, Mnangagwa and other delegates went to Phelandaba Stadium for the youth interface rally.

“At 14:06pm Mnangagwa was at the high table while Mugabe arrived a couple of minutes later,” said a government official.